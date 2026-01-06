Haryana Emerging As Focal Point Of Centre Of Innovation, Says CM Nayab Saini

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Jan 6 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said on Tuesday that the state is emerging as a focal point of being a food producer, employment generator and a centre of innovation.

With collective efforts, Haryana is actively contributing in the national interest, and the state will always remain at the forefront of the development journey.

The Chief Minister was addressing the concluding session of the first day of the Pre-Budget Consultation Session held at Gurugram University. CM Saini said Haryana will move forward with better financial management, ensuring effective implementation of schemes for the upliftment of every section of society.

He said the people of Haryana have established a distinct identity, on one hand farmers are serving the nation as food providers, while on the other hand the youth of Haryana are enhancing the pride of the state by standing as vigilant sentinels on the country's borders.

“Today, Haryana has also carved a special identity in agriculture, sports and the industrial sector,” said the Chief Minister. He said that when Haryana came into existence on November 1, 1966, several baseless assumptions were made, but the hardworking and strong-willed people of the state, through their dedication, took Haryana to new heights.

He said the suggestions received today regarding the state's development are highly commendable and useful. Many such suggestions were incorporated in earlier budgets as well, which yielded positive results for the people of the state. He said as Haryana is moving ahead with 'Vision 2047', the suggestions of experts and public representatives become even more significant.

The CM said the presentations made by various departments and officers have brought forward important suggestions related to innovation, employment and knowledge-based development. He expressed confidence that Haryana will progress rapidly in the times to come.

CM Saini also launched the AI-based 'Haryana Budget Janbhagidari' Portal during the pre-budget session held in Gurugram, in line with Haryana Vision 2047. Through this portal, citizens will get a direct opportunity to participate in the state's budget-making process.

Suggestions can be submitted on the portal in Haryanvi, Hindi, and English, languages ensuring participation from all sections of society.

The Chief Minister said this platform reflects the government's commitment to transparency, citizen participation, and participatory governance. Through this portal, citizens, experts, and stakeholders will be able to connect directly with the government, share practical suggestions, and help make the budget-making process more open, continuous, and dialogue-driven.