Electronic Procurement (E-Procurement) Auto Parts Global Market Report 2025-2029 And 2034: Expansion Driven By Aging Vehicle Fleets, Rising Used Vehicle Sales, And LCV Fleet Growth

The electronic procurement (e-Procurement) auto parts market is experiencing significant growth, with market size projected to rise from $7.29 billion in 2024 to $8.5 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 16.6%. This expansion is driven by the aging of vehicle fleets, growth in used vehicle transactions, expansion of light commercial vehicle fleets, and improved dealer service retention efforts. Continuous innovation and evolution in e-procurement are expected to further stimulate market growth, reaching $15.5 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 16.2%.

Factors such as aging vehicle fleets, expansion of ride-hailing and delivery services, longer vehicle ownership durations, and the shift towards a do-it-for-me service model are anticipated to sustain this growth. Additionally, technological advances like AI and machine learning in demand forecasting, warehouse tracking with RFID, and enhanced parts identification through computer vision will further boost market dynamics.

The rising costs of vehicle maintenance and repair are also propelling the growth of the e-Procurement auto parts market. Increasing costs due to higher prices of automotive parts are compelling businesses to turn to electronic procurement, which simplifies sourcing, allows for cost comparison, and aids in bulk purchasing. This helps manage and reduce overall repair and maintenance expenses. According to Federal Reserve data, the Consumer Price Index for vehicle maintenance and repair in US cities increased by 5.68% from January to December 2023, highlighting the pressures driving this market trend.

Key players in this market are forming strategic partnerships to enhance supply chain efficiency and extend market reach. For instance, Daimler Truck has partnered with Spryker and Valantic to create a digital marketplace via its My PartsHub platform, offering geographic mappings to prioritize dealer sourcing and round-the-clock ordering. OEConnection LLC's acquisition of PartsTech, Inc., illustrates another strategic move to enhance mechanical repair procurement capabilities by leveraging PartsTech's extensive supplier partnerships.

Prominent companies in this sector include Robert Bosch GmbH, DENSO Corporation, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Hyundai Mobis Company Limited, Continental AG, and Magna International Inc., among others. The Asia-Pacific region led the market in 2024, with expected footprints across diverse geographies.

Global trade relations and tariff shifts, notably the escalation of U.S. tariffs, are impacting the e-Procurement auto parts market. These changes affect sourcing, inventory management, and pricing strategies, urging businesses to adapt by seeking domestic suppliers and investing in supply chain resilience. The electronic procurement auto parts market research report provides a comprehensive overview and trends analysis, helping stakeholders navigate the evolving landscape.

In terms of services, the market includes provider revenues from supplier management, e-tendering, purchase order management, and payment processing services, with significant use across original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket applications. This diversification underscores the broad applicability and critical economic role of e-Procurement in the auto parts industry.

