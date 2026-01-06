Pridcor Therapeutics Advances SHIELD Study Through Dual Regulatory And Scientific Milestones With Peer-Reviewed Publication And FDA IND Exemption For Long COVID Program

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TUSCALOOSA, Ala., Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PridCor Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing antiviral therapies for infection-associated chronic illnesses including Long COVID, today announced two major milestones supporting the advancement of its planned SHIELD Study, a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2 Long COVID clinical study. This study will be conducted in collaboration with the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai under the leadership of David Putrino, PhD, with Amy Proal, PhD.

The company confirmed the publication of its successful clinical case series in Frontiers in Immunology, a peer-reviewed scientific journal, and received confirmation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration that its planned clinical study qualifies for an Investigational New Drug (IND) exemption.

Together, these milestones strengthen the scientific and regulatory foundation of the SHIELD Study and position PridCor to advance efficiently from early clinical observations into controlled clinical evaluation through necessary academic collaboration.

Peer-Reviewed Publication Establishes Scientific Rationale

The peer-reviewed article, titled“Patient-reported improvements from use of IMC-2 alone and IMC-2 and Paxlovid® in a Long COVID cohort: a case series,” reports successful outcomes observed in patients treated with PridCor's combination antiviral regimen. The study describes substantial improvements across several of the most common and debilitating Long COVID symptoms, including fatigue, dysautonomia, and cognitive impairment often described as brain fog.

Notably, patient follow-up extended as long as 731 days, providing uncommon long-term observational data in a disease state where symptoms frequently persist for years and effective treatment options are lacking. Patients receiving the combination antiviral regimen experienced greater and more sustained symptom improvement than those receiving an alternative therapy.

The full peer-reviewed article is available in Frontiers in Immunology and can be accessed at:

FDA IND Exemption Supports Efficient Clinical Advancement

In parallel, PridCor received confirmation from the FDA that its upcoming Long COVID clinical study qualifies for an IND exemption. This determination allows the SHIELD Study to proceed without the typical delays of an IND application process. PridCor will be using FDA-approved medications meeting established clinical criteria, while continuing to operate under institutional review board oversight, informed consent requirements, and applicable Good Clinical Practice standards.

“These milestones strengthen both the scientific and regulatory underpinnings of our SHIELD Study,” said Dr. William Pridgen, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of PridCor Therapeutics.“Peer-reviewed publication confirms that our early clinical observations merit further investigation, and the IND exemption allows us to advance efficiently while maintaining rigorous ethical and regulatory standards.”

SHIELD Study Designed to Generate Controlled Clinical Evidence

Q1 2026 PridCor plans to initiate the SHIELD Study, a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2 clinical trial, in collaboration with the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. The study is designed to more rigorously evaluate the safety and potential efficacy of PridCor's antiviral regimen in patients with Long COVID.

The SHIELD Study will be led by David Putrino, PhD, Director of Rehabilitation Innovation and Nash Family Director at the Cohen Center for Recovery from Complex Chronic Illnesses at Mount Sinai. Dr. Putrino is widely recognized for his work in Long COVID and Infection-associated chronic conditions and illnesses and brings extensive experience in designing and executing clinically rigorous studies in this patient population. Equally important is the addition of Amy Proal, PhD, President and CEO of PolyBio Research Foundation, as the Co-Investigator for this study.

Addressing a Significant Unmet Medical Need

Long COVID affects millions of individuals worldwide resulting in significant societal and economic costs. Patients often experience persistent fatigue, neurological symptoms, autonomic dysfunction, and reduced quality of life long after acute infection. Long COVID is increasingly recognized as a challenge as it represents a major unmet medical need due to a lack of viable treatments, prolonged workforce disruptions, and long-term disability in affected patients. PridCor's development strategy is based on the theory that persistent viral activity and immune dysregulation contribute to ongoing symptoms in a subset of patients necessitating a combination antiviral regimen.

About PridCor Therapeutics

PridCor Therapeutics LLC is a privately held, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel antiviral therapies to address infection-associated chronic illnesses (IACI), including Long COVID and other viral-driven conditions. The company's lead investigational approach, the Combo Regimen, combines multiple antiviral agents with complementary mechanisms of action to target persistent viral activity and improve patient outcomes. PridCor is advancing a multi-asset pipeline designed to deliver safe, durable, and effective treatments for patients with few or no existing therapeutic options. Forward-looking statements are based on PridCor Therapeutics' current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including risks related to the completion, timing and results of current and future clinical studies relating to Combo Regimen and other possible combination candidates. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. For more information about PridCor Therapeutics please visit .

Contact:

