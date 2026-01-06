Injection Molded Automotive Parts Markets Report 2025-2029 And 2034 With Focus On Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$86.19 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$111.33 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Report Scope
- Markets Covered: By Part Type (Dashboard Panels, Bumpers, Door Trims, etc.), Vehicle Type (Passenger, Commercial, EVs), Raw Material, Application, and End User. Subsegments: Includes detailed classifications for each part type, such as Instrument Clusters for Dashboard Panels and Front Bumpers for Bumpers. Companies Mentioned: Leading industry players include Magna International Inc., OPmobility Group, Forvia Group, and others. Countries: A comprehensive list spanning Australia, Brazil, China, and more. Regions: Coverage includes Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, and more. Time Series: Comprises five years of historic data and a ten-year forecast. Data: Offers ratios of market size and growth relative to related markets, GDP, and expenditure metrics. Data Segmentation: Features country and regional historic/forecast data and competitor market share breakdowns. Sourcing and Referencing: Thoroughly cited data and analysis using end notes. Delivery Format: Available in PDF, Word, and Excel Data Dashboard formats.
Companies Featured
- Magna International Inc. OPmobility Group (formerly Plastic Omnium) Forvia Group Samvardhana Motherson Group (Motherson Sumi Systems) Yanfeng International Automotive Technology Co. Ltd. Flex-N-Gate Corporation Continental AG Grupo Antolin Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd. Hyundai Mobis Company Limited Kautex Textron (Textron Inc.) Inteva Products Knauf Industries (Knauf Industries Automotive) Minth Group ABC Technologies Rochling SE & Co. KG Novares Group Summit Polymers Inc. Futaba Industrial Co. Ltd. Mitchell Plastics Mack Molding Company Plastikon Industries REHAU Verwaltungszentrale AG
Injection Molded Automotive Parts Market
