Remanufactured Automotive Parts Global Market Report 2025-2029 And 2034 Featuring Prominent Players - Robert Bosch, Borgwarner, ZF Friedrichshafen, And Denso
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$66.11 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$86.07 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Report Scope:
Markets Covered:
- Part Type: Engine Parts, Transmission Parts, Electrical Parts, Body Parts Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, SUVs Material Sources: Recycled Metals, Reused Components, Refurbished Parts Remanufacturing Process: Core Return, Exchange, Repair Sales Channel: Aftermarket, OEM, Online
Subsegments:
- Engine Parts: Cylinder Heads, Pistons, Crankshafts, Camshafts, Engine Blocks, Turbochargers Transmission Parts: Gearboxes, Clutches, Torque Converters, Drive Shafts, Differentials Electrical Parts: Alternators, Starters, Ignition Systems, ECUs, Wiring Harnesses Body Parts: Bumpers, Doors, Fenders, Grilles, Mirrors, Headlights
Companies Featured
- Robert Bosch GmbH BorgWarner Inc. ZF Friedrichshafen AG Denso Corporation Valeo SA Eaton Corporation Caterpillar Inc. Cummins Inc. LKQ Corporation Schaeffler Group Cardone Industries Inc. BBB Industries LLC Dana Incorporated Marelli S.p.A Tenneco Inc. Remy International Inc. Motorcar Parts of America Inc. Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd. Volvo AB Jasper Engines & Transmissions ATC Drivetrain Inc. Borg Automotive A/S Demand Detroit Genuine Parts Company Carwood Group Marshall Engines Inc. Aer Manufacturing Inc. Monark Automotive GmbH NAPA Auto Parts Teamec BVBA Maval Industries LLC Meritor Inc. Stellantis NV
