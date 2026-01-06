Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action On Behalf Of Primo Brands Corporation Investors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Prime Brands Corporation, (“Primo” or the "Company") (NYSE: PRMB) investors of a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between June 17, 2024 through November 8, 2024, and/or (ii) the common stock of Primo Brands Corporation between November 11, 2024 through November 6, 2025, inclusive (the“Class Period”). Primo investors have until January 12, 2026 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email:..., to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via . The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors' options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

On June 17, 2024, Primo Water Corporation (“Primo Water”) announced entry into a merger agreement (the“Merger”) with an affiliate of BlueTriton Brands, Inc. (“BlueTriton”). The two companies touted the synergies of the Merger, stating that the combined company was expected to have“significant financial and operating leverage” and“enhanced distribution capabilities” which would position it“for sustained long-term growth.” On November 8, 2024, the companies announced the completion of the Merger and the formation of the combined entity, Primo Brands. On August 7, 2025, Primo Brands announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2025. On an accompanying earnings call, Chief Executive Officer Robbert Rietbroek acknowledged that“[t]he speed by which we closed facilities and reduced headcount led to disruptions in product supply, delivery, and service.” Following these disclosures, Primo Brands' stock price fell $2.41 per share, or 9.13%, to close at $24.00 per share on August 7, 2025. Then, on November 6, 2025, Primo Brands announced Rietbroek's departure as CEO and disclosed that the Company was drastically reducing its full year 2025 net sales and adjusted EBITDA guidance. During a corresponding earnings call, Primo Brands' new CEO Eric Foss admitted that the Company“probably moved too far too fast on some of the various integration work streams” and that“[t]here's no doubt that speed impacted our ability to get through a lot of the warehouse closures and route realignment without disruption.” Foss further revealed that Primo Brands had experienced“customer service issues” as well as“integration issues related to the technology move over.” On this news, Primo Brands' stock price fell $8.20 per share, or 36.19%, over the following two trading sessions, closing at $14.46 per share on November 7, 2025.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm's founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

...

310-692-8883



Attorney Advertising