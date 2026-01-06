TN Woman Resists Attack By Chain Snatcher In Chennai, Recovers Gold Valued At Rs 8 Lakh

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Jan 6 (IANS) In a daring daylight robbery on one of Chennai's busiest arterial roads, a 22-year-old woman preparing for civil services examination was targeted by a chain snatcher on the GST Road in Tambaram on Tuesday.

Showing remarkable presence of mind and courage, the woman resisted the attack, triggering a public chase that ultimately led to the recovery of all her gold jewellery, valued at around Rs 8 lakh.

The incident took place at around 1 p.m. near the Hindu Mission Hospital signal, a high-traffic junction that sees constant pedestrian and vehicular movement.

The woman, a resident of Kooduvanchery, was walking towards the Tambaram bus stand after attending her coaching class when a man wearing a lungi and shirt suddenly approached her.

According to the police, the assailant forcibly snatched the 'gold thaali' (mangalsutra) and other chains she was wearing, totalling seven sovereigns of gold.

Instead of panicking, the woman resisted the attacker and raised a loud alarm, drawing the attention of passersby and shopkeepers along the busy stretch of the road.

Her cries prompted several pedestrians to chase the suspect.

In the struggle that followed, the chains reportedly broke as the robber attempted to escape towards the railway boundary wall.

Sensing that he was about to be caught, the suspect allegedly threw the broken gold chains onto the roadside sand before fleeing the spot.

Moments later, another bystander informed the pursuers about the suspect discarding the jewellery.

A quick search led to the recovery of the chains, bringing immense relief to the distressed woman.

During the scuffle, the victim sustained injuries to her neck and hand.

She was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment and is reported to be out of danger.

The Tambaram police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

Officers suspect that the robber discarded the jewellery to avoid being caught with incriminating evidence, possibly planning for an accomplice to retrieve it later.

The incident has sparked fresh concerns over public safety along the GST Road and around the Tambaram bus stand and railway station areas.

Local residents allege a rise in chain-snatching, mobile phone thefts, and even armed robberies in recent months, despite repeated complaints.

Police officials have assured residents that patrolling will be intensified and preventive measures strengthened to curb such crimes and ensure the safety of pedestrians, especially women, in the area.