Appointment Of The Chief Executive Officer Of The Seychelles National Youth Council

The Office of the President has today announced the appointment of Mr. Michel Raymond Pierre as the new Chief Executive Officer of the Seychelles National Youth Council (SNYC), with effect from 1 January 2026.

Mr. Pierre brings extensive experience in youth development, governance, stakeholder engagement, and programme management. He has worked closely with national and regional partners on youth empowerment initiatives and has demonstrated strong leadership in managing complex programmes, mobilising resources, and strengthening institutional frameworks. His background includes hands-on involvement in youth policy implementation, grants and programme management, and collaboration with civil society organisations.

Following his transfer from employment as a youth worker, Mr. Pierre served at the Citizens Engagement Platform (CEPS) from 2014 to 2021, initially as Events and Programmes Manager, and subsequently, from 2017, as Chief Executive Officer.

At the time of his appointment as Chief Executive Officer of SNYC, Mr. Pierre was serving as Grants Coordinator at the Seychelles Conservation and Climate Adaptation Trust (SEYCCAT).

