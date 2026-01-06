XRP Jumps 11% As ETF Trading Volumes Spike
The latest move extends XRP's early 2026 rally as trading volumes on XRP exchange-traded funds (ETFs) spike.
Spot XRP ETFs traded in the U.S. posted $48 million U.S. of inflows on Jan. 5, extending a winning streak. XRP ETFs haven't seen a single day of outflows since their Nov. 13 launch.
Several XRP ETFs posted their largest single-day trading volumes on Jan. 5, pushing cumulative inflows beyond the $1 billion U.S. mark in less than two months.
The rise in XRP also comes amid a broader rally in cryptocurrencies as investor sentiment turns bullish to start the new year, say analysts.
Other cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: $BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: $ETH) are also marching higher to start 2026.
Many analysts say they expect the current rally in XRP to continue in the near-term, with the cryptocurrency now trading above the key resistance level of $2.32 U.S.
