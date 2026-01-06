Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

XRP Jumps 11% As ETF Trading Volumes Spike


2026-01-06 10:10:55
(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) Cryptoprowl / The price of XRP (CRYPTO: $XRP) has risen 11% in the last 24 hours to trade as high as $2.40 U.S.

The latest move extends XRP's early 2026 rally as trading volumes on XRP exchange-traded funds (ETFs) spike.

Spot XRP ETFs traded in the U.S. posted $48 million U.S. of inflows on Jan. 5, extending a winning streak. XRP ETFs haven't seen a single day of outflows since their Nov. 13 launch.

Several XRP ETFs posted their largest single-day trading volumes on Jan. 5, pushing cumulative inflows beyond the $1 billion U.S. mark in less than two months.

The rise in XRP also comes amid a broader rally in cryptocurrencies as investor sentiment turns bullish to start the new year, say analysts.

Other cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: $BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: $ETH) are also marching higher to start 2026.

Many analysts say they expect the current rally in XRP to continue in the near-term, with the cryptocurrency now trading above the key resistance level of $2.32 U.S.

MENAFN06012026007606016353ID1110562835



Yolo Wire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search