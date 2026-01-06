Karnataka: Car Driver Of Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar's Son Stabbed By Assailants

In a shocking and violent incident in Belagavi city, the car driver of Mrunal Hebbalkar, son of Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar, was stabbed by unidentified miscreants. The attack occurred on Club Road, within the jurisdiction of the Camp Police Station, causing panic among local residents. The injured driver, identified as Basavanth Kadolkar (32) from Belagundi village in Belagavi taluk, has been employed with Minister Hebbalkar's family for several years. Police have registered a case and launched a thorough investigation into the assault.

Attack Occurred While Car Was Parked

According to reports, Basavanth had parked the car and was standing outside when two unidentified men on a motorcycle suddenly attacked him with a knife. The assailants stabbed him in four places, including the chest, shoulder, and thigh, causing serious injuries. Following the assault, the attackers fled the scene. Basavanth was immediately admitted to a private hospital in Belagavi, where doctors confirmed that his condition is stable. He continues to receive treatment in the intensive care unit.

DCP and ACP Visit the Hospital

Upon receiving news of the attack, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) and Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) rushed to the hospital to check on the victim's condition. Mrunal Hebbalkar, son of Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar, also visited the hospital to receive updates from the medical team regarding his driver's health.

Police Investigation Underway

A case has been formally registered at the Camp Police Station, and police are investigating all possible angles, including the motive and identity of the attackers. CCTV footage from surrounding areas is being reviewed to identify the assailants. Authorities have assured that all necessary steps are being taken to apprehend the miscreants and ensure justice.