Noida Woman Discovers Husband Is Bald, Files Complaint Accuses Him Of Assault During Abroad Trip

MENAFN - Live Mint) A Noida-based woman, Lavika Gupta, has alleged that she was deceived by her in-laws about her husband's physical appearance, among other important aspects of his life. Gupta, a resident of Gaur City Avenue-1, has filed a police complaint against her husband and four in-laws, claiming she was promised a husband with“thick hair”. However, after the marriage, she discovered that he was bald and used a hair patch.

Gupta has further alleged that her in-laws misled her about Jain's education, financial status and alleged involvement in international drug smuggling, according to news agency PTI.

She also claimed that when she tried to expose Sanyam Jain to the police, he threatened to make her private photographs public and physically assaulted her.

'Forced to bring marijuana'

In addition, Gupta alleged that she was forced to bring marijuana (ganja) from Thailand to India.

“The woman has also alleged that her husband assaulted her during a trip abroad and pressured her to bring marijuana from Thailand to India,” Bisrakh police station in-charge Manoj Kumar Singh told a news agency.

According to the First Information Report (FIR) lodged at the Bisrakh police station, the couple got married on January 16, 2024. Gupta has alleged that important details about Jain's life were deliberately concealed before the marriage.

Based on the complaint, police have registered a case against five people, including the husband and his four family members, under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The charges include Section 85 (cruelty by husband or relatives), Section 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace), Section 351 (criminal intimidation), Section 316 (criminal breach of trust) and Section 115 (assault). Sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act have also been invoked.

Police said further investigation into the matter is underway.

Police said further investigation into the matter is underway.