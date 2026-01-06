Who Was Doug Lamalfa? California Republican Congressman's Death Narrows GOP House Majority
“Doug was a loving father and husband, and staunch advocate for his constituents and rural America,” Emmer said in a post on X.“Our prayers are with Doug's wife, Jill, and their children.”
LaMalfa represented California's 1st Congressional District, covering much of the state's northern rural areas. A lifelong advocate for agriculture, water rights, and rural development, he previously served in the California State Assembly and State Senate before joining Congress.
His passing reduces the Republican Party's narrow control of the House to 218-213, raising questions about the balance of power on key legislative votes. A special election will likely be held to fill the seat.
LaMalfa was known as a staunch conservative and supporter of President Donald Trump, frequently aligning with the party's right-leaning agenda on both economic and social issues.
This is a developing story.
