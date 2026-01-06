Visitors Barred From Terminal Driveway At Chattogram Shah Amanat International Airport

Dhaka: The authorities of Chattogram Shah Amanat International Airport have imposed restrictions on visitor access to the terminal driveway as part of enhanced security measures ahead of the upcoming national election.

According to a special press release issued on Tuesday, the decision was taken unanimously at the airport security committee's monthly coordination meeting, considering the overall security situation of the country. As a first-class Key Point Installation (KPI), the international airport has been placed under heightened security until further notice, read the release.

Under the new directive, entry of all types of vehicles and individuals-except passengers-into the terminal driveway has been completely prohibited. Passenger-carrying vehicles have been instructed to proceed directly to the main parking or cargo parking areas for passenger drop-off and pick-up.

The airport authority also announced that parking tolls will not be collected from vehicles entering the main parking area solely for the purpose of dropping off passengers until further instructions are issued.

In addition, access related to state protocol has been tightened. For Very Important Persons (VIPs) entitled to use the airport's VIP lounge, only one authorized individual will be allowed to enter the restricted area to complete necessary protocol formalities during arrival or departure. Entry will be permitted only upon presentation of a valid protocol pass.

The airport authority has sought sincere cooperation from all concerned to ensure uninterrupted passenger services and maintain overall airport security.