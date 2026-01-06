403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Goldmining Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:32 AM EST - GoldMining Inc.: Reports additional assay results from the 2025 RC drilling program at its 100% owned São Jorge Project in the Tapajós gold district, Pará State, Brazil. New exploration results further support the initial drilling results that identified exploration discoveries at four new gold prospects, including at the William South prospect located approximately 1.5 kilometre north of the existing São Jorge deposit. GoldMining Inc. shares T are trading unchanged at $1.76.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment