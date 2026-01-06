Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Goldmining Inc.

Goldmining Inc.


2026-01-06 10:08:40
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:32 AM EST - GoldMining Inc.: Reports additional assay results from the 2025 RC drilling program at its 100% owned São Jorge Project in the Tapajós gold district, Pará State, Brazil. New exploration results further support the initial drilling results that identified exploration discoveries at four new gold prospects, including at the William South prospect located approximately 1.5 kilometre north of the existing São Jorge deposit. GoldMining Inc. shares T are trading unchanged at $1.76.

MENAFN06012026000212011056ID1110562808



Baystreet.ca

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search