Boralex Inc
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:49 AM EST - Boralex inc: In partnership with Walpole Island First Nation, announces the commercial commissioning of Sanjgon Battery Energy Storage, Boralex's first energy storage facility in operation in North America. Located in the Municipality of Lakeshore, Ontario, the 80 MW / 320 MWh facility marks a major milestone in Boralex's 2030 Strategy and its expansion into large-scale storage solutions. Boralex inc shares T are trading up $0.06 at $25.68.
