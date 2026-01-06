403
Cairo, Doha Mull Over 2Nd Phase Of Trump's Gaza Plan
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Jan 6 (KUNA) -- Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman discussed over the phone Tuesday efforts to implement the second phase of U.S. President Donald Trump's Gaza peace plan.
The call came in the context of continued consultation and coordination between both countries, which highlighted bilateral relations and views on regional issues, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a press release.
During the phone conversation, both ministers shared views on the latest developments in the Gaza Strip, the Egyptian minister underlined the significance of the recently announced interim Palestinian technocratic committee to run the enclave, along with an international stabilization force.
Abdelatty emphasized that it is essential to allow in humanitarian aid in a bid to create the early recovery environment, echoing Cairo's emphatic objection to any action that could undermine the Palestinian territorial integrity.
On Yemen, he restated his country's call for supporting its unity and territorial integrity and maintaining its national state institutions.
Regarding Egyptian-Qatari relations, the Egyptian minister said that Cairo and Doha are tied with deep fraternal bonds across all levels, pointing out mutual willingness to push forward bilateral cooperation between both nations. (end)
