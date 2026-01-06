Kazakhstan Links Transport To Satellite Internet

In 2026, Kazakhstan Temir Zholy JSC plans to launch satellite Internet on its trains, while Air Astana Airlines will introduce the service on board its aircraft, Azernews reports.

This was announced by Jaslan Madiyev, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

According to Madiyev, three satellite Internet operators are already active in Kazakhstan, and two more foreign companies are expected to enter the market soon. Pilot tests of the technology are scheduled for 2026, marking a significant step toward improving connectivity for travelers.

In addition, a nationwide project is underway to equip highways with mobile communication coverage. The initiative will cover around 40,000 kilometers of roads of national and regional importance, with completion expected within the next two years.

The minister also highlighted the rapid development of the fifth-generation (5G) network.

"Currently, 5G is available in 20 cities, and we plan to extend coverage to up to 75 percent of these urban areas," he said.

Focusing on rural connectivity, Madiyev noted that Kazakhstan has more than 6,000 rural settlements. "This year and next, over 3,000 villages will be provided with high-speed Internet through fiber-optic lines, ensuring that 99 percent of the population has access to fast and reliable Internet," he emphasized.

Furthermore, the "Last Mile" project continues to expand, connecting fiber-optic networks directly to households.

"The project will bring fiber-optic Internet to up to 400,000 homes, reaching an additional 2.5 million people across the country," Madiyev added, noting that these efforts will help bridge the digital divide between urban and rural areas.

Experts also suggest that with the combination of satellite Internet, expanded 5G coverage, and fiber-optic access, Kazakhstan could become a regional leader in digital infrastructure, providing new opportunities for education, business, and innovation across the country.