Enemy Attacks Infrastructure Facility In Kryvyi Rih
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Kryvyi Ri Defense Council, Oleksandr Vilkul, according to Ukrinform.
“An infrastructure facility has been hit. No casualties are reported so far,” Vilkul wrote.Read also: Woman killed in Sumy region as result of Russian shelling
Earlier it was reported that during the air raid alert, Russian forces struck the city with ballistic missiles.
