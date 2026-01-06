Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Enemy Attacks Infrastructure Facility In Kryvyi Rih

2026-01-06 10:06:15
This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, Oleksandr Vilkul, according to Ukrinform.

“An infrastructure facility has been hit. No casualties are reported so far,” Vilkul wrote.

Read also: Woman killed in Sumy region as result of Russian shelling

Earlier it was reported that during the air raid alert, Russian forces struck the city with ballistic missiles.

UkrinForm

