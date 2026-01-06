Coalition Of The Willing Summit Commences In Paris
All participants, including several heads of state and government, arrived at the Élysée Palace. The meeting started with a delay of about 20 minutes.Read also: Zelensky, Macron focus on air defense supplies and diplomacy in Paris talks
As previously reported, Ukraine, together with partners from the Coalition of the Willing, plans to finalize a document on security guarantees during the January 6 meeting in Paris. This document will form the basis for further negotiations with U.S. President Donald Trump.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment