Coalition Of The Willing Summit Commences In Paris

All participants, including several heads of state and government, arrived at the Élysée Palace. The meeting started with a delay of about 20 minutes.

Zelensky, Macron focus on air defense supplies and diplomacy intalks

As previously reported, Ukraine, together with partners from the Coalition of the Willing, plans to finalize a document on security guarantees during the January 6 meeting in Paris. This document will form the basis for further negotiations with U.S. President Donald Trump.