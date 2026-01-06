Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Coalition Of The Willing Summit Commences In Paris

2026-01-06 10:06:14
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) An Ukrinform correspondent reports this.

All participants, including several heads of state and government, arrived at the Élysée Palace. The meeting started with a delay of about 20 minutes.

As previously reported, Ukraine, together with partners from the Coalition of the Willing, plans to finalize a document on security guarantees during the January 6 meeting in Paris. This document will form the basis for further negotiations with U.S. President Donald Trump.

UkrinForm

