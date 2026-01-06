Jordan Records Progress Across More Than 20 Global Indicators

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, January 6 (Petra) – Jordan recorded notable progress across more than 20 global indicators during the past year, reflecting advancements in digital governance, innovation, competitiveness and economic resilience.In the field of digital government and public services, Jordan advanced 16 places in the Public Service Delivery Index, 10 places in the E-Government Services Index, 10 places in the Government Technology Maturity Index and five places in the Government Technology Enablers Index.In innovation and knowledge, the Kingdom rose eight places in the Global Innovation Index and 15 places in the Global Knowledge Index. Jordan achieved scores of 45.1 out of 100 for innovation, 53 for inclusivity, 58.2 for sustainability and 55 for resilience in the Future of Growth Index.Regarding competitiveness and governance, Jordan ranked 59th globally and sixth in the Arab world on the Corruption Perceptions Index.It posted marked improvements in the Rule of Law and Political Stability Index, advanced eight places in the Business Regulations Index and showed progress in the effectiveness of government procedures, as reflected in the Public Sector Efficiency Index.In sports and national image, Jordan climbed two places in the FIFA rankings after finishing second in both the AFC Asian Cup and the Arab Cup, securing direct qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.On economic resilience and inflation control, Jordan advanced five places in the Economic Resilience to Crises Index and recorded a significant improvement in the Digital Workforce Skills Index.The Kingdom achieved a score of 99.7% in inflation control indicators, ranking 31st out of 130 countries globally.In digital transformation and overall competitiveness, Jordan advanced six places in the Global Digital Competitiveness Ranking and nine places in the World Competitiveness Yearbook, while continuing to improve digital workforce skills as measured by the Digital Technology Adoption Index.