Lower House, RASED Sign Mou To Boost Jordan's Investment Climate

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 6 (Petra) – Chairman of the Lower House Committee on Economy and Investment, MP Khaled Abu Hassan, said the committee has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Al Hayat Center - RASED for Civil Society Development.Talking at the signing ceremony, Abu Hassan said the MoU is based on the House's constitutional role in legislation and oversight aspects and reflects its "commitment to developing a supportive" legislative and regulatory environment for investment in the Kingdom.The lawmaker added that this memo stems from a belief in partnerships with national research and expertise centers, mainly Rased, in a bid to support evidence-based parliamentary dialogue on investment and economic development issues.The MP also noted this effort seeks to enhance quality of legislation and policies related to the Kingdom's economic sector to reflect their real impact on the performance of national and local economies.