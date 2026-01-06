One Bullion Limited Announces Market Making Agreement
Pursuant to the Agreement, Generation shall effect trades in the common shares of the Company with a view to increasing liquidity. Generation will not receive any shares or options as compensation for its services and will not be provided with any funds or securities by the Company for market-making purpose. The initial term of the Agreement is six months, subject to renewal for subsequent six month terms unless previously terminated by the Company upon 30 days notice. In consideration of its services, the Company shall pay a fee to Generation of Cdn$8,500 per month, subject to a 3% increase on each anniversary of the Agreement.
The Agreement remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.
For further information, please contact:
One Bullion Limited
Adam Berk, Chief Executive Officer
401 Spadina Ave. Suite 130 Toronto, ON, M5V 2L4
T: (917) 690-7556
E: ...
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward Looking Statements – Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including with respect to the receipt of all regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.
