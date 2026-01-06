U.S. Next Generation Sequencing Market Intelligence, Revenue Expansion, Key Players And Long-Term Growth Signals

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The U.S. next generation sequencing market size was valued at USD 2.85 billion in 2025 and is predicted to hit around USD 12.52 billion by 2035, rising at a 15.95% CAGR, a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Research.

Key Takeaways



By product type, the sequencing instruments segment led with a major share of the market in 2024.

By product type, the consumables & reagents segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during 2025-2034.

By application, the clinical diagnostics segment was dominant in the U.S. next generation sequencing market in 2024.

By application, the drug discovery & development segment is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years.

By end-user, the hospitals & diagnostic laboratories segment held the largest revenue share of the market in 2024.

By end-user, the biopharmaceutical & CROs segment is expected to be the fastest-growing in the studied years.

By sequencing type, the whole genome sequencing (WGS) segment dominated the market in 2024.

By sequencing type, the exome sequencing segment is expected to witness rapid expansion during the forecast period.

By technology, the sequencing by synthesis (SBS) segment registered dominance in the market in 2024. By technology, the solid-phase/other NGS technologies segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during 2025-2034.



What are the Fostering Aspects in the U.S. Next Generation Sequencing?

Firstly, the U.S. next generation sequencing market is propelled by the rising demand for tailored medicines, with expanding technological breakthroughs, and increased

What are the Key Drivers in the U.S. Next Generation Sequencing Market?

Primarily, many U.S. players are promoting prominent innovation in platforms (long-read, single-cell) to enhance speed, accuracy, and inexpensiveness, and minimizing prices to <$200/genome, which makes NGS highly accessible. Along with this, ongoing substantial U.S. government investment in genomics research (NIH, CDC) fuels adoption, and R&D is also impacting the comprehensive developments in the next-generation sequencing approaches.

What are the Substantial Trends in the U.S. Next Generation Sequencing Market?



In December 2025, Illumina, Inc. and MyOme collaborated, and Illumina invested in MyOme to support advancing MyOme's strategic roadmap, such as MyOme's Proactive Health (MPH) Trial.

In December 2025, Andhra Pradesh, Ipseity Diagnostics and Research, a U.S.-based molecular diagnostics company, collaborated with Vignan's Foundation for Science, Technology and Research to achieve transcriptomics, affordable PCR technologies, and Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) in the State. In September 2025, Golden Helix partnered with Genomenon to integrate its Mastermind Genomic Intelligence Platform and Cancer Knowledgebase (CKB) into the Golden Helix software suite.



What is the Significant Challenge in the U.S. Next Generation Sequencing Market?

Many firms are facing a vast data complexity, which requires better

Segmental Insights

By product type analysis

Which Product Type Led the U.S. Next Generation Sequencing Market in 2024?

In 2024, the sequencing instruments segment registered dominance in the market. The segmental growth is fueled by a rise in genetic/oncology incidences, government funding (NIH), and widening use in clinical diagnostics/

Whereas the consumables & reagents segment will expand rapidly in the coming era. This mainly encompasses different kinds of library preparation kits, sequencing kits/reagents, like buffers, enzymes, adapters, beads and sequencer cartridges. An extensive development, like an updated EM-seq v2 kit for sensitive methylation detection by New England Biolabs (NEB), is impacting the entire progression. However, Meridian Bioscience presented a lyophilized NGS library prep kit to resolve cold chain requirements.

By application analysis

How did the Clinical Diagnostics Segment Dominate the Market in 2024?

The clinical diagnostics segment captured the biggest share of the U.S. next generation sequencing market in 2024. Specifically, NGS allows the identification of genetic mutations for precision cancer therapies (oncology) and accurate diagnosis of rare/inherited disorders. The

On the other hand, the drug discovery & development segment is predicted to witness the fastest growth. The

By end-user analysis

What Made the Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories Segment Dominant in the Market in 2024?

The hospitals & diagnostic laboratories segment accounted for a major share of the U.S. next generation sequencing market in 2024. They prominently use NGS for comprehensive genomic profiling, liquid biopsies, prenatal testing, HLA typing, and guiding treatment for strengthening outcomes. For example, the New York Genome Center has a clinical diagnostic lab licensed to conduct whole-genome sequencing for undiagnosed diseases

Moreover, the biopharmaceutical & CROs segment is anticipated to register rapid expansion. Particularly, CROs GENEWIZ (an Azenta Life Sciences company) is facilitating a full suite of genomic services, comprising NGS, Sanger sequencing, and

By sequencing type analysis

Why did the Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) Segment Lead the Market in 2024?

The whole genome sequencing (WGS) segment held the dominating share of the market in 2024. This has a

The exome sequencing segment will expand at a rapid CAGR. Ongoing milestones include the professional bodies, especially the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics (ACMG), which has developed guidelines for the clinical use of exome sequencing, such as recommendations for when it should be a first-line test and how to handle incidental findings. Besides this, Stanford Children's Health utilises exome sequencing to end "diagnostic odysseys" for patients with mysterious symptoms, such as epilepsy or congenital heart defects.

By technology analysis

Which Technology Dominated the U.S. Next Generation Sequencing Market in 2024?

In 2024, the sequencing by synthesis (SBS) segment captured the biggest share of the market. In the US, novel advances are being explored, including XLEAP-SBS chemistry for quicker, higher quality reads, NovaSeq X Series for huge throughput (up to 16 Tb), and compact platforms, especially the MiSeq i100 for rapid, simple benchtop runs, with CMOS-based systems. It has a major use in large-scale projects like sequencing thousands of human genomes affordable.

However, the solid-phase/other NGS technologies segment will expand rapidly. Recently, Roche's Sequencing by Expansion (SBX) technology, executed by Broad Clinical Labs, in collaboration with Roche, broke the Guinness World Record for the

Regional Analysis

Which Factors Influence the U.S. Next Generation Sequencing Market?

Numerous factors influence market growth, including the increasing development of personalized medicines, favorable government support, and an evolving regulatory landscape. The FDA recently announced that it can approve personalized treatments for rare and deadly genetic diseases based on data from a handful of patients. The National Institute of Health (NIH) has established a new Genomics-enabled Learning Health System (gLHS) to identify and advance approaches for integrating genomic information into existing learning health systems.

The rising prevalence of genetic disorders, the growing geriatric population, and the increasing awareness of prenatal testing foster market growth. More than 30 million Americans are affected by over 7,000 rare diseases. The NCI reported that approximately 2 million women undergo NIPT in the U.S. annually. The number of Americans aged 65 years or older is projected to grow from 58 million in 2022 to 82 million by 2050.

North America Next Generation Sequencing Market Size and Growth

The North America next generation sequencing market size

Next Generation Sequencing Market Size and Growth

The global next generation sequencing market size

What are the Recent Developments in the U.S. Next Generation Sequencing Market?



In October 2025, Takara Bio USA unveiled a series of updates to its product portfolio created to explore its new class of spatial technology for more researchers.

In October 2025, GeneDx announced the launch of BEACONS (Building Evidence and Collaboration for GenOmics in Nationwide Newborn Screening), the nation's foremost multi-state genomic newborn screening initiative. In September 2025, Beckman Coulter Diagnostics, a Danaher company, introduced the industry's first fully automated Brain-derived Tau (BD-Tau) research use only (RUO) immunoassay test.



U.S. Next Generation Sequencing Market Key Players List



Illumina, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (PacBio)

10x Genomics, Inc.

New England BioLabs, Inc.

Azenta US, Inc.

Promega Corporation

GenScript USA, Inc.

BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)

Hamilton Company

Clear Labs, Inc.

Ultima Genomics, Inc.

DNAnexus, Inc.

Element Biosciences, Inc.

Twist Bioscience Corporation NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Product Type



Sequencing Instruments



Benchtop Sequencers

High-throughput/Next-gen Sequencers

Consumables & Reagents



Library Prep Kits



Flow Cells & Chips

Sequencing Reagents

Software & Informatics Tools



Data Analysis Software

Genomic Interpretation Platforms

Services



NGS Sample Prep & Sequencing Services Contract Research/Clinical Sequencing Services



By Application



Clinical Diagnostics

Drug Discovery & Development

Research & Academia

Agrigenomics/Animal & Plant Genomics Other Applications



By End-User



Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories

Biopharmaceutical & CROs

Academic & Research Institutes

Government & Public Health Organizations Others



By Sequencing Type



Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS)

Exome Sequencing

Targeted Sequencing

RNA Sequencing Other Sequencing Types



By Technology



Sequencing by Synthesis (SBS)

Semiconductor/Ion Torrent

Pyrosequencing Solid-phase/Other NGS Technologies

