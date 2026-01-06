Hanson Design Build Remodel Launches New Website Focused On Customer Journey

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The new site reflects Hanson's design-build process, putting clarity, transparency, and homeowner confidence front and center.

Minneapolis, MN, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanson Design Build Remodel (Hanson Remodeling), a leading Minneapolis-based home remodeling firm, today announced the launch of its new website designed to enhance the customer journey from the first inquiry to the final project result. The revamped site features an intuitive, journey-centric navigation and showcases“The Hanson Difference” – the company's unique approach that delivers projects on time, on budget, and with exceptional craftsmanship.







Minneapolis Kitchen Remodel by Hanson Design Build Remodel

New Website Highlights

The new Hanson Remodeling website is organized around the key stages of a client's remodeling journey, making it easy for homeowners to get informed and inspired:



Our Services: Provides an overview of Hanson's remodeling solutions – from kitchens and bathrooms to basements, attics, and ADUs – helping homeowners explore possibilities for their homes.

Our Team: Introduces the company's in-house experts (designers, project managers, carpenters, and more), highlighting a people-first culture built on trust, collaboration, and treating each home like their own.

Our Process: Outlines Hanson's step-by-step, design-build process, so clients know what to expect from initial consultation through final walkthrough. The process emphasizes transparency and meticulous planning to eliminate surprises. Your Results: Showcases a portfolio of completed projects (“Your Results”), allowing visitors to see real-life transformations and the quality craftsmanship that Hanson delivers on every job.

The Hanson Difference – Setting New Standards in Minneapolis Remodeling

Unlike many contractors who rely heavily on subcontractors, Hanson Remodeling has built one of the Twin Cities' largest in-house remodeling teams. This unified team approach means designers, project managers, and skilled craftsmen work in sync under one roof, ensuring clear communication and consistent quality from start to finish. Coupled with a detailed planning process and a dedicated client project portal for real-time updates, Hanson's clients enjoy a remodeling experience that is predictable, transparent, and stress-free.

“ We are thrilled to unveil a website that puts our clients' journey front and center,” said Dan Hanson, owner of Hanson Design Build Remodel.“ Our goal was to create an online experience that mirrors the personal, step-by-step approach we take with every remodel. Homeowners can easily explore our services, meet the team who will care for their home, understand how our proven process works, and see the beautiful results we've delivered. We want Minneapolis residents to feel informed, inspired, and confident from the moment they visit our site – that's the Hanson Difference in action.”

A Call to Minneapolis Homeowners

With the launch of the new website, Hanson Remodeling is inviting Minneapolis and Twin Cities–area homeowners to embark on their 2026 home improvement journeys. Visitors to the site can schedule a free in-home consultation, access expert remodeling FAQs and resources, and browse an extensive gallery of finished projects. Minneapolis residents interested in kitchen updates, bathroom remodels, additions, or whole-home renovations are encouraged to explore the new site and see how Hanson's customer-focused approach can bring their vision to life – on time and within budget.

Press Inquiries

Dan Hanson

info [at] (612) 655-4961

4210 East 34th Street

Minneapolis, MN 55406

