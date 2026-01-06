Dewpoint Therapeutics Launches Initiative To Build Viral Condensate Phenomics Atlas For HPV



Dewpoint to create a large-scale condensate phenomics atlas to illuminate cellular drivers of HPV-associated diseases

Funded by the Gates Foundation to advance global health by improving understanding of HPV infection biology All data to be openly shared to accelerate research, expand disease insights, and support development of antiviral therapies



BOSTON, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dewpoint Therapeutics announced today the launch of a new research initiative to develop an integrated viral phenomics atlas for Human Papillomavirus (HPV). The program is funded by a grant from the Gates Foundation and aligned with the foundation's global efforts to more deeply understand and address HPV-driven diseases, which remain a major contributor to morbidity and mortality globally.

The initiative will apply Dewpoint's high-throughput condensate phenomics platform and bespoke AI analysis to map how HPV infection reshapes human cells, imaging multiple clinically relevant cellular contexts with and without infection from tens of HPV strains at morphological, organelle, and condensate levels.

“HPV is a leading cause of cancer worldwide, disproportionately impacting patients in low- and middle-income countries,” said Ann Boija, Head of Research at Dewpoint.“By generating the most comprehensive phenomic map of HPV infection to date, we aim to reveal the cellular mechanisms that drive disease progression and help identify opportunities for more accessible therapeutic strategies.”

Dewpoint will openly share both raw and processed data, enabling integration with other multimodal datasets and supporting global health researchers, translational scientists, and therapeutic developers.

“Bringing condensate phenomics and AI together has the potential to reshape how the world understands viral infections,” said Francis Carpenter, Head of Data Science & Technology at Dewpoint.“Condensates are known key components both of HPV's activity and host cell response. AI can help us map how condensate phenotypes relate to viral functions such as p53 degradation: a critical step in how HPV causes cancer.”

The HPV phenomics atlas is designed with future scalability in mind, offering a framework that can be extended to other high-priority viral pathogens of global significance.