Hope For Ukraine Expands Solar Energy Resilience Kits To Support Families Facing Long-Term Blackouts

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Providing life-saving solar power to Ukrainian families facing prolonged blackouts, poverty, and the long road to recovery.

Roseland, NJ, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Russia's war continues to systematically dismantle Ukraine's vital energy infrastructure, millions of families are being left without reliable access to electricity, heat, and light. Communities living near the frontline are among the hardest hit, facing prolonged blackouts in conditions where the national power grid can no longer be relied upon.

This crisis is compounded by deep economic hardship. An estimated 9 million families in Ukraine are currently living in poverty, many without the resources to secure alternative sources of energy. For these households, the loss of power is not temporary-and access to electricity is not a convenience, but a lifeline.

Hope For Ukraine today announced the continued expansion of its Solar Energy Resilience Kit program, delivering long-term, renewable power solutions to families who have lost access to heat and electricity due to ongoing attacks on civilian infrastructure.

“For families living near the frontline, darkness and cold are a daily reality,” said CEO of Hope For Ukraine, Yuriy Boyechko.“Even if the war ends in a peace agreement this year, blackouts will not end overnight. Rebuilding public infrastructure can take a decade or longer. Families-especially those already living in poverty-need dependable, off-grid energy solutions now to survive and rebuild with dignity.”

In areas where the grid has become unreliable or unusable, a Solar Energy Resilience Kit is often the single most meaningful and life-sustaining support a family can receive. Each kit provides a reliable guarantee of power for basic daily needs, ensuring safety, warmth, and a measure of comfort amid constant uncertainty.

“The generator we received has been a real lifeline for our family during the constant shelling in Kherson. Thanks to it, we have light and a sense of safety. We are deeply grateful for your care and support,” said residents of Kherson, including a family with a husband with a disability.

Designed as long-term energy systems, the kits deliver more than eight hours of power per day and include multiple sockets to support essential household devices. Families can reliably power lights, communication tools, and small appliances-helping them stay connected, informed, and secure during extended outages.

A key component of the program is its integration with food aid networks. With access to solar-powered electricity, families are able to safely use cooking appliances and kitchen tools, allowing them to prepare fresh, nutritious meals rather than relying solely on ready-to-eat assistance. This improves nutrition, restores daily routines, and strengthens household resilience during prolonged crises.

“Energy access is about far more than electricity,” Mr. Boyechko added.“It's about safety, nutrition, health, and dignity. With solar power, families can cook warm meals, communicate with loved ones, and care for their children at home-even in the most difficult conditions.”

Looking ahead, Hope For Ukraine has set an ambitious long-term goal to distribute 1 million Solar Energy Resilience Kits over the next five years, prioritizing high-risk, underserved, and economically vulnerable communities. As part of this effort, the organization has established a critical milestone for 2026: the delivery of 1,250 Solar Energy Resilience Kits to frontline and hard-hit families.

By investing in renewable energy, Hope For Ukraine is meeting urgent humanitarian needs while building long-term resilience against future disruptions. With every system delivered, a family gains strength, stability, and hope-no matter how long recovery takes.

About Hope for Ukraine

Hope For Ukraine was established in 2016 with a mission to provide assistance to underserved communities in Ukraine. The full-scale Russian invasion in 2022 served as a rallying cry for our organization. In the face of hardship, we redirected our efforts to providing food, clothes, shelter, and medical support to people affected by the war. Learn more about our various programs and impact by visiting our website:

