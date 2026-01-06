Drinkmate Introduces New & Improved Premium Italian Syrups With Nearly 50% Less Sugar And Calories Than Leading Sodas

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Drinkmate, a leading innovator in home beverage carbonation, today announced the launch of its new and improved line of Premium Italian Syrups, thoughtfully reformulated to deliver nearly a 50% reduction in sugar and calories compared to leading sodas, without compromising flavor or quality.

Crafted in Italy and made with up to 80–90% real fruit depending on the variety, the upgraded syrups reflect Drinkmate's ongoing commitment to clean ingredients, authentic taste, and better-for-you beverage choices. The refreshed lineup includes Blueberry, Pomegranate, Sorrento Lemonade, Pink Grapefruit, Ginger & Lemon, Cola, and Tonic-a curated mix of vibrant fruit-forward and classic flavors designed to elevate sparkling water and cocktails alike.

“Our Premium Italian Syrups have always been about bringing authentic, high-quality flavor into the home,” said Kristyn Ristaino, Vice President, Global Marketing & Sales at Drinkmate.“With this new formulation, we've taken that commitment even further-significantly reducing sugar and calories while increasing real fruit content, so consumers can enjoy bold, refreshing flavor with fewer compromises.”

The updated formulation was developed in close collaboration with Drinkmate's Italian partners, focusing on maximizing natural fruit intensity, refining sweetness levels, and ensuring optimal performance when carbonated with Drinkmate machines. The result is a smoother, more balanced flavor profile that shines in sparkling water, mocktails, and cocktails-while supporting modern wellness preferences.

Drinkmate's Premium Italian Syrups are designed to pair seamlessly with the brand's award-winning carbonation systems, which uniquely allow consumers to carbonate any beverage-not just water-after flavoring. This flexibility empowers users to create customized drinks with precise control over sweetness, flavor strength, and carbonation.

The new Premium Italian Syrup line will be available beginning January 2026 through Drinkmate, Amazon, and select retail and international partners.

