Tej Pratap To Host 'Chura-Dahi' Feast On Makar Sankranti, Signals Continuation Of Lalu Yadav's Political Tradition

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Jan 6 (IANS) The tradition of hosting a 'Chura-Dahi' (flattened rice and yogurt) feast on Makar Sankranti has long held cultural and political significance in Bihar.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav has been organising the feast for decades, turning it into a symbol of social harmony, inclusiveness, and political camaraderie.

Leaders from across political parties and people from all sections of society have traditionally participated in the event.

Continuing this legacy, Janshakti Janata Dal Chief Tej Pratap Yadav has announced that he will organise a 'Chura-Dahi' feast on January 14, on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

The announcement is significant, as it comes at a time when Tej Pratap has been distanced from both the RJD and his immediate family, yet appears keen to carry forward his father's political and cultural tradition.

Invitation cards are being sent to the Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, and both Deputy Chief Ministers -- Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, indicating an effort to keep the event broad-based and inclusive.

Tej Pratap said that his younger brother and Bihar's Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav will also be formally invited to the event.

Clarifying the purpose of the feast, Tej Pratap said the programme is purely cultural and rooted in tradition.

"Makar Sankranti is traditionally celebrated with chura, dahi, jaggery, and sesame sweets. This feast is being organised to uphold that social and cultural tradition," he added.

He said that invitation cards are being distributed openly by the party and that people from across Bihar are welcome to attend.

Despite being projected as a cultural event, political observers are drawing deeper implications from the announcement.

The growing distance between Tej Pratap Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav has increasingly become visible in public discourse.

At the same time, discussions around Tej Pratap's perceived proximity to leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party and other NDA constituents have intensified.

In this backdrop, the 'Chura-Dahi' feast is being viewed not merely as a cultural gathering, but also as a potential indicator of emerging political equations in Bihar.

Whether the event serves as a platform for reconciliation or a marker of a new political direction remains to be seen.