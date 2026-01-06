Giordano's Honors Chicago Icon Derrick Rose With Limited-Edition“M-V-Pizza” Celebrating Jersey Retirement

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Chicago deep-dish legend introduces a bold new pizza inspired by the legacy of the city's hometown hero, available January 6 for a limited time

CHICAGO, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giordano's, Chicago's iconic deep-dish pizza brand, is celebrating one of the city's most beloved sports moments with the launch of the M-V-Pizza, a limited-time pizza created in honor of Derrick Rose's jersey retirement.

Inspired by Rose's historic career and his lasting impact on Chicago basketball, the M-V-Pizza delivers big on flavor. The pizza features a double layer of the brand's proprietary pepperoni paired with a bold drizzle of homemade Calabrian hot honey for a powerful mix of heat, sweetness, and hometown pride.

“Derrick Rose represents the heart of Chicago - resilience, loyalty, and perseverance,” said Meghan Parra, Director of Marketing and Public Relations for Giordano's.“With the M-V-Pizza, we wanted to honor his legacy in a way only Giordano's can - with a pizza that is full of Chi-town flavor and worthy of a true MVP.”

Available now through February 10, the M-V-Pizza can be ordered in Giordano's famous Stuffed Deep Dish, Traditional Thin Crust, or the new Tavern-Style. For dine-in guests, the deep-dish“MVP Style” features a special touch: the number“1” stenciled in parmesan cheese on top, paying homage to Derrick Rose's jersey number, which will officially be hung in the rafters on January 24th.

A Chicago native, Rose became the youngest MVP in NBA history and remains one of the most influential athletes the city has ever embraced. The M-V-Pizza nods to that legacy, celebrating both Rose's jersey retirement and the unforgettable moments he gave Chicago fans.

“Our goal was to create a pizza that lives up to this cultural moment,” said Executive Chef Jesse Harris.“The double pepperoni brings classic intensity, while our homemade Calabrian hot honey adds an unexpected kick, creating an electrifying combination, just like Derrick's game.”

The M-V-Pizza is available for dine-in, carryout, and delivery at participating Giordano's locations across Chicagoland. Beginning January 12, it will also be available for nationwide shipping ordered online, shipped frozen, and ready to bake at home. Nationwide orders are available in packs of 2, 4, or 6 pizzas.

Available for a limited time, Giordano's will donate $1 for every M-V-Pizza sold to Derrick Rose's charity of choice, The Etiquette Series, which teaches youth in underserved urban communities the essentials for creating a personal and professional lifestyle.

For more information on Giordano's or to find a location near you, visit .

ABOUT GIORDANO'S

Based in Chicago, Giordano's World Famous Deep-Dish Pizza has been serving its world-famous stuffed pizza for over 50 years. In 1974, immigrant brothers Efren and Joseph Boglio introduced their mother's 200-year-old Italian recipe to Chicago, pioneering what is now internationally known as Chicago-style stuffed pizza. Today, Giordano's operates nearly 60 locations across 9 states and ships its iconic pizza nationwide. Committed to uncompromising quality, Giordano's sources Wisconsin mozzarella from local farmers within a 50-mile radius for a creamy, buttery melt, hand-picked Mendocino County tomatoes for a naturally sweet sauce, and specially milled, unbleached flour from Minnesota for its signature crust. All recipes are crafted in-house with no added nitrates, MSG or fillers. Giordano's has been consistently recognized as Chicago's Best Pizza by NBC Chicago, CBS Chicago, The New York Times, Chicago Tribune, and more. For decades, its authentic deep-dish experience has made it a favorite among pizza lovers nationwide. Follow Giordano's on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok and to purchase or learn more, visit .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at