Dogfish Head Puts January's Pressures On Ice With“30 Minute Time Bank” Pop-Up

MILTON, Del., Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- January is typically defined by the optimistic pursuit of self-improvement. Despite the best intentions, that often translates to a high-pressure race to check the box on every "New Year, New You” trend. That's why, this month, Dogfish Head is offering a lighter take on resolution season stresses with its“30 Minute Time Bank,” an immersive, one-day-only, pop-up experience designed to give folks something no productivity hack ever does: 30 uninterrupted minutes to themselves.



Inspired by the brewery's 30 Minute Light IPA, a continually hopped IPA that delivers hop-forward flavor and craft credibility at just 95 calories* and 4.0% ABV, Dogfish Head's“30 Minute Time Bank” will act as an off-centered place to pause during the most productivity-obsessed time of year. Drinkers (21+, of course!) are invited to step inside, checking their mental to-do lists at the door, and spend a full half hour engaging in a series of sensory, creative, and flavor-friendly moments designed with presence in mind. From manifesting their New Year mood through music to letting their imaginations run wild, the activation's interactive stations provide a reminder to“lighten up” and enjoy the moment, courtesy of 30 Minute Light IPA, Dogfish Head's craft-brewed answer to the New Year's demand for lighter choices that don't compromise on taste.



“At Dogfish Head, we love a good resolution, but we love flavor and fun even more. We're believers that 'better for you' doesn't have to mean less joy or less flavor; it's all about making an effort to 'lighten up' as you strive to lead a more balanced lifestyle,” said Sam Calagione, Dogfish Head Brewer & Founder.“Our '30 Minute Time Bank' is an off-centered permission slip for you to hit pause during a month that takes itself way too seriously. January asks a lot out of all of us, so we figured we'd give you a little something back – 30 minutes to slow down and 'smell the hops,' with a 30 Minute Light IPA in hand.”



Inside Dogfish Head's“30 Minute Time Bank,” folks will move through thoughtfully designed touchpoints that engage the senses and encourage moments of pause. The activation promises scents straight from the brewery, a vinyl listening wall that could only be curated by Dogfish Head, custom sweet and savory bites from Partybus Bakeshop and Panzón, and of course complementary samples of 30 Minute Light IPA.

Brewed using Dogfish Head's signature off-centered approach, 30 Minute Light IPA is continually hopped for a full 30 minutes to deliver a beer that's less bitter, more aromatic, and easier drinking than other IPAs. Not to mention, it's got all the character of a world-class IPA with only a fraction of the calories and carbs – 95 calories and 3.6g carbs per 12oz can. The newest addition to the brewery's beloved Minute Series, this hoppy, crisp, crushable light IPA boasts a“better-for-you” proposition that fits seamlessly into January and beyond. The only light IPA of its caliber, 30 Minute Light IPA is made for drinkers who care about flavor and refuse to give up what they love just because the calendar flipped.

The Nitty-Gritty – Dogfish Head's“30 Minute Time Bank” Pop-Up:



Date: Saturday, January 17, 2026

Time: 1 p.m., until supplies last Location: 213 Bowery, New York, NY 10002

This free pop-up will be open to all those 21+. Folks are welcome to walk in and enjoy or register in advance via Eventbrite.

*95 calories, 3.6g carbs, 1g protein, 0g fat per 12oz serving

With quality, creativity and non-conformity at its core, Dogfish Head has been committed to brewing unique beers with high-caliber culinary ingredients outside the Reinheitsgebot since the day it opened more than 30 years ago. Dedicated to exploring goodness of all kinds, Dogfish Head later expanded its beverage artistry beyond just craft beer to produce award-winning portfolios of full-proof spirits – whiskeys, gins, vodkas, rums and more – and spirits-based, ready-to-drink canned cocktails. A Boston Beer Company brand and proud supporter of the Independent Craft Brewing Seal, Dogfish Head is a Delaware-based entity consisting of Dogfish Head Craft Brewery, a production brewery and tasting room; Dogfish Head Distilling Co., a production distillery; Brewings & Eats, a brewpub and live music venue; Chesapeake & Maine, a seafood and cocktail spot; and the Dogfish INN, a beer-themed, canal-front hotel. For more about Dogfish Head, please visit or follow the brand on social media.

