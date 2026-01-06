Appreciating New Delhi's Response On Venezuela Raid, Russian Media Expresses Confidence In BRICS Chair Against US Challenges

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 6 (IANS) A BRICS with India at the helm is more equipped to deal with the complexities of charting out a new trade order than a more dominant and assertive China from the point of view of an antagonistic US, observed an article on the website of Russia's international news television network.

“India's major task is to steer the economic and political mandate of a bloc of such gigantic proportions. It should, at the same time, hope to balance the geopolitical complexities of dealing with global powerhouses, with interests in diverse spheres ranging from economy and technology to energy and critical minerals,” according to the article on state-controlled RT website on Tuesday.

New Delhi formally assumed the BRICS presidency for 2026 where it is expected to push a Global South development‐and‐trade agenda while managing geopolitical tensions and an expanded membership roster.

The group currently comprises 11 member countries, with Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa joined recently by Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia, Indonesia, and Iran.

The expansion of BRICS reflects its growing importance in the global economic landscape, representing a significant portion of the world's population and GDP.

The group is often seen as a counterbalance to Western-dominated institutions and aims to promote a multipolar world order. It serves as a platform for cooperation among emerging economies, focussing on enhancing economic, political, and cultural ties.

The group aims to increase the influence of Global South countries in international governance and improve the legitimacy and efficiency of global institutions such as the United Nations and the World Bank.

The report referred to the US operation in Venezuela on Saturday, saying that it offers BRICS nations an opportunity to raise the issue of the perceived failure of global governance, with reference to the United Nations.

“New Delhi's assumption of the BRICS presidency in the New Year coincided with US forces swooping over the Venezuelan capital of Caracas, and abducting President Nicolas Maduro and his wife,” it added.

The article noted New Delhi's cautious response, and appreciated it since Washington's action had“led to vociferous international condemnation, especially from BRICS nations China, Brazil, and Russia”, while“holding the presidency of BRICS, New Delhi will have a tough balancing act to do on such issues.”

The report noted,“India's accession comes at a time when the BRICS grouping hopes to expand its footprint. The 2026 presidency will be keenly watched, as US President Donald Trump has made known his aversion to BRICS in no uncertain terms.”

Incidentally, earlier this year, US President Trump dismissed the bloc's relevance, stating“BRICS is dead”. Yet, the US President threatened to slap a 100 per cent tariff on all imports from member-countries if they launch a common currency for trade, thus undermining the importance of US dollar as the common instrument for exchange. The RT report ended by reminding that India took over the bloc's presidency at a time when New Delhi was negotiating a trade deal with Washington.

“The talks have been thorny since Trump imposed a 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods – half of it as a punitive levy for India's oil purchases from Russia.”