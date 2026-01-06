Heritage-Led Hospitality Meets Modern Standards At Khan Suleiman Pasha Hotel In Damascus Old City

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The Syrian Minister of Tourism, H.E Mazen Al Salhani, inaugurated thefive-star Khan Suleiman Pasha Hotel in the heart of Damascus Old City,marking a significant milestone in the reintegration of heritage sites intocontemporary hospitality and tourism development. The opening reflects thereturn of refined, culturally rooted hospitality to one of the world'soldest continuously inhabited cities, listed as a UNESCO World HeritageSite.

Located along the historic Medhat Pasha Street, the former khan dates backto 1736 and stands as one of the most prominent examples of Ottomanarchitectural heritage in Damascus. For centuries, the site played a centralrole in the city's commercial and social life, serving as a resting pointfor traders and travelers moving through the Old City.

The project follows a heritage-led adaptive reuse approach, led by WahoudGroup, through which the historic structure was carefully reactivated andrepurposed as a high-end hotel, while safeguarding its architecturalauthenticity. More than 80 percent of the original stonework, including thetraditional ablaq masonry (alternating black and white stone), has beenpreserved using traditional lime-based materials and scientifically groundedconservation techniques.

Restoration works incorporated reversible design principles, allowingmodern lighting, climate control, and technical systems to be installedwithout causing permanent impact to the original fabric of the building.This approach ensures long-term preservation while meeting internationalhospitality standards.

The hotel features 25 guest rooms and two suites, thoughtfully designedaround traditional Damascene courtyards and stone arches, blending localarchitectural character with contemporary comfort. The result is anauthentic guest experience that reflects the spirit of Damascus whilemeeting the expectations of travelers seeking cultural depth and qualityhospitality.

Commenting on the opening, H.E Mazen Al Salhani, Minister of Tourism said“The inauguration of Khan Suleiman Pasha reflects a broader national visionthat views heritage sites not merely as places to be preserved, but asliving spaces that can be reintegrated into the tourism and economic cycle.Through such projects, we aim to revitalize historic cities, enhance thequality of the visitor experience, and strengthen partnerships with theprivate sector in support of sustainable tourism recovery.”

The restoration approach has received positive recognition frominternational heritage experts, with UNESCO technical bodies commending theuse of traditional materials and conservation methodologies. The project isexpected to be highlighted as a best-practice example in future UNESCOreports on the adaptive reuse of heritage buildings.

Beyond its architectural value, the project generated tangible social andeconomic impact, creating employment opportunities during the restorationphase-primarily for local Damascene craftsmen-and relying extensively onlocally sourced materials such as stone, textiles, and artisanal finishes.

The opening of Khan Suleiman Pasha represents a meaningful addition toDamascus' hospitality landscape and reinforces the city's ability toposition itself as a living cultural destination, where heritage,contemporary tourism, and international standards coexist with confidenceand authenticity.

The hotel is owned by Damascus Governorate and was developed through aninvestment partnership with the private sector, represented by Wahoud Group,in line with the Syrian Ministry of Tourism's strategy to reactivateheritage assets while preserving their architectural integrity and ensuringlong-term economic sustainability within the evolving tourism landscape ofDamascus Old City.