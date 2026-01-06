403
Heritage-Led Hospitality Meets Modern Standards At Khan Suleiman Pasha Hotel In Damascus Old City
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) The Syrian Minister of Tourism, H.E Mazen Al Salhani, inaugurated the
five-star Khan Suleiman Pasha Hotel in the heart of Damascus Old City,
marking a significant milestone in the reintegration of heritage sites into
contemporary hospitality and tourism development. The opening reflects the
return of refined, culturally rooted hospitality to one of the world's
oldest continuously inhabited cities, listed as a UNESCO World Heritage
Site.
Located along the historic Medhat Pasha Street, the former khan dates back
to 1736 and stands as one of the most prominent examples of Ottoman
architectural heritage in Damascus. For centuries, the site played a central
role in the city's commercial and social life, serving as a resting point
for traders and travelers moving through the Old City. The project follows a heritage-led adaptive reuse approach, led by Wahoud
Group, through which the historic structure was carefully reactivated and
repurposed as a high-end hotel, while safeguarding its architectural
authenticity. More than 80 percent of the original stonework, including the
traditional ablaq masonry (alternating black and white stone), has been
preserved using traditional lime-based materials and scientifically grounded
conservation techniques. Restoration works incorporated reversible design principles, allowing
modern lighting, climate control, and technical systems to be installed
without causing permanent impact to the original fabric of the building.
This approach ensures long-term preservation while meeting international
hospitality standards. The hotel features 25 guest rooms and two suites, thoughtfully designed
around traditional Damascene courtyards and stone arches, blending local
architectural character with contemporary comfort. The result is an
authentic guest experience that reflects the spirit of Damascus while
meeting the expectations of travelers seeking cultural depth and quality
hospitality. Commenting on the opening, H.E Mazen Al Salhani, Minister of Tourism said
“The inauguration of Khan Suleiman Pasha reflects a broader national vision
that views heritage sites not merely as places to be preserved, but as
living spaces that can be reintegrated into the tourism and economic cycle.
Through such projects, we aim to revitalize historic cities, enhance the
quality of the visitor experience, and strengthen partnerships with the
private sector in support of sustainable tourism recovery.” The restoration approach has received positive recognition from
international heritage experts, with UNESCO technical bodies commending the
use of traditional materials and conservation methodologies. The project is
expected to be highlighted as a best-practice example in future UNESCO
reports on the adaptive reuse of heritage buildings. Beyond its architectural value, the project generated tangible social and
economic impact, creating employment opportunities during the restoration
phase-primarily for local Damascene craftsmen-and relying extensively on
locally sourced materials such as stone, textiles, and artisanal finishes. The opening of Khan Suleiman Pasha represents a meaningful addition to
Damascus' hospitality landscape and reinforces the city's ability to
position itself as a living cultural destination, where heritage,
contemporary tourism, and international standards coexist with confidence
and authenticity. The hotel is owned by Damascus Governorate and was developed through an
investment partnership with the private sector, represented by Wahoud Group,
in line with the Syrian Ministry of Tourism's strategy to reactivate
heritage assets while preserving their architectural integrity and ensuring
long-term economic sustainability within the evolving tourism landscape of
Damascus Old City.
