Women's HIL: Shrachi Bengal Tigers Beat SG Pipers In Sudden Death To Secure A Bonus Point, Reach Final

Ranchi, Jan 6 (IANS) Shrachi Bengal Tigers once again held their nerve to edge past SG Pipers 0-0 (7-6 SO) in a gripping Women's Hockey India League (HIL) 2025-26 encounter, prevailing in a sudden-death shootout after a goalless draw in regulation time and securing a place in the final of the league.

In a remarkable repeat of their previous meeting, the contest followed an identical script, with the match once again going down to sudden death and the Tigers emerging victorious to secure a crucial bonus point and confirm their place in the summit clash.

It was a dead rubber for the Pipers, who had qualified for the Women's HIL 2025-26 final even before coming into this match courtesy of their notable lead at the top of the points tally.

The opening quarter of the match witnessed an end-to-end contest as both SG Pipers and Shrachi Bengal Tigers went head-to-head with early attacking exchanges.

The Tigers earned a penalty corner inside the opening three minutes but were unable to make the opportunity count. SG Pipers then took control of possession, moving the ball swiftly and creating multiple circle entries to test the Tigers' defence. Despite the early momentum and chances at both ends, neither side could break the deadlock, as the first quarter ended goalless at 0-0.

Shrachi Bengal Tigers put the SG Pipers' defence under early pressure in the second quarter, launching a series of attacks and earning a penalty corner. However, the Pipers' goalkeeper, Bansari Solanki, was in fine form, producing multiple brilliant saves to deny the Tigers. Despite sustained pressure and prolonged spells around the Pipers' circle, the Tigers were unable to find a breakthrough, with the score remaining goalless at 0-0 at the half-time break.

The Tigers started the third quarter with relentless pressing and soon created a golden opportunity when Vandana Katariya surged into the circle and unleashed a powerful close-range shot, only to be denied by a fine save from SG Pipers goalkeeper Bansari Solanki. The Tigers continued to probe the Pipers' defence with sustained attacks but were unable to find the breakthrough. SG Pipers also mounted a couple of attacking moves of their own, though without reward, as the third quarter ended with the score still locked at 0-0.

Shrachi Bengal Tigers went close once again early in the fourth quarter when their captain, Lalremsiami, found herself with only the goalkeeper to beat, but an in-form Bansari Solanki produced a timely save to keep the scores level. The Tigers continued to apply pressure with repeated circle penetrations, but SG Pipers managed to hold firm defensively. In the closing minutes, the Pipers stepped up their attacking intent but were unable to create a clear-cut opportunity. With just eight seconds remaining, the Tigers earned a late penalty corner and a chance to snatch victory, but they failed to convert, forcing the match into a shootout as regulation time ended in a goalless 0-0 draw.

In the shootout, only Purnima Yadav and Noor de Baat were on target for Shrachi Bengal Tigers, while SG Pipers responded with successful conversions from Juana Castellaro and Kaitlin Nobbs, resulting in a 2-2 tie.

The deadlock pushed the contest into sudden death, where the Tigers held their nerve to convert all five of their attempts, while the Pipers managed four from five. The shootout victory earned Shrachi Bengal Tigers a crucial bonus point and confirmed their place in the title match, where they will face SG Pipers once again on January 10.