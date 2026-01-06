Kaleris' RTG-Optimization Drives Major Productivity Gains At Port Houston

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) – Collaborative approach boosts yard crane performance and gate throughput across two major container terminals –

HOUSTON, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaleris, a global provider of leading supply chain software, today announced the successful multi-phase deployment of RTG Optimization (RTG-O) at Port Houston, which owns and operates two of the nation's most efficient container terminals. The port is realizing significant benefits from Kaleris' Advanced Optimization solution, including:



Up to 20% improvement in yard crane productivity

Streamlined workflows for operators and dispatchers Enhanced data visibility for smarter, demand-based decision-making.





Managing 142 RTG cranes and up to 12,000 truck visits daily across the Barbours Cut and Bayport terminals, Port Houston needed a smarter way to optimize operations with its existing assets. Kaleris partnered closely with Port Houston and labor representatives from the International Longshoremen's Association (ILA) to ensure seamless integration and maximize RTG-O's impact. Together, the teams mapped end-to-end processes, aligned workflows with RTG-O logic and strengthened data discipline for accurate, real-time decision-making.

“Implementing this new system was truly a collaboration between Port Houston, the ILA, and Kaleris,” said Chief Port Operations Officer Ryan Mariacher.“RTG-O works in tandem with the skilled labor of the ILA and elevates our terminal performance. With container volumes forecasted to continue growing, RTG-O helps us deliver our value proposition as a low-cost, high-service provider to customers and partners.”

The phased rollout began with over-the-road truck moves in a small section of the yard, allowing for continuous learning and minimal disruption. Lessons from the early stages informed custom filters and workflow adjustments that improved operator experience and system performance.

Today, RTG-O is delivering measurable results, even under heavy traffic and complex site constraints. Productivity improvements of up to 20% have been achieved through smarter fleet management, more efficient RTG moves and improved data visibility for demand-based dispatching.

“Port Houston is an outstanding example of what's possible when forward-thinking terminal operators and technology providers work together,” said Kirk Knauff, CEO of Kaleris.“This success underscores Kaleris' commitment to delivering Advanced Optimization solutions that empower terminal teams to improve productivity, agility and resilience.”

Port Houston has owned and operated the eight public wharves and terminals along the Houston Ship Channel, including the area's largest breakbulk facility and two of the most efficient container terminals in the country. The Houston Ship Channel complex and its more than 200 private and eight public terminals is the nation's largest port for waterborne tonnage. The Port of Houston supports 1.54 million jobs in Texas and 3.37 million jobs nationwide, and economic activity totaling $439 billion in Texas – nearly 20 percent of Texas' total gross domestic product (GDP) – and $906 billion in economic impact across the nation.

Kaleris is a leading global software company focused on solving the world's most complex supply chain transportation challenges. Trusted by more than 680 companies in 97 countries, Kaleris delivers mission-critical solutions for yard and transportation management, terminal operations, and ocean shipping.



