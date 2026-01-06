Huawei Partners With Marathon Legend Eliud Kipchoge For The Next Era Of Intelligent Running

The DSM-Firmenich Running Team, home to marathon icon Eliud Kipchoge, announced a revolutionary partnership with Huawei. As their official technology partner, Huawei joins forces with this unparalleled squad, known as the world's most formidable running team, to elevate the spirit of running, inspire widespread passion for the sport, and advocate for smarter training methods. This fusion of athletic excellence and technological innovation injects fresh energy into the global running movement while signalling Huawei's bold return to the professional running watch arena.Widely regarded as a living legend among runners worldwide, Kipchoge's career is nothing short of iconic. His groundbreaking achievement of completing a marathon in 1 hour, 59 minutes, and 40 seconds shattered the elusive two-hour barrier, a historic milestone that redefined the limits of human capabilities and embodied his belief that“No Human Is Limited.” For him, running transcends elitism; it's a universal pursuit open to all, regardless of age or distance goals. It's a symbol of freedom, a pathway to health, and a powerful expression of unity. In November 2025, after earning the prestigious Seven Star medal, Kipchoge unveiled an ambitious new chapter in his career: a global quest to run seven marathons on seven continents. Through this extraordinary journey, he aims to bridge diverse cultures through running and inspire healthier lives globally. To champion a universal passion for running, Kipchoge seeks a globally influential partner with cutting-edge technology and a vast user network. And Huawei stands out as the perfect match. For over 12 years, Huawei has been at the forefront of the health and fitness sector, shipping over 200 million wearable devices worldwide by June 2025[1] and leading global shipments in the first three quarters of that year. Thanks to its commitment to innovation and massive user community, Huawei embodies the essence of running excellence. Its state-of-the-art solutions offer Kipchoge and his team invaluable insights like precise training data and scientific load evaluations, empowering elite runners to break through boundaries and redefine what's possible. This collaboration comes at an interesting point where Huawei is set to unveil a cutting-edge professional running watch, five years after the debut of the first-generation HUAWEI WATCH GT Runner in 2021. This time, Huawei has meticulously honed its technological edge with the TruSense system delivering unparalleled comprehensive health and fitness tracking, and the Sunflower positioning system representing a quantum leap in accuracy. Rigorous testing involving over 100 runners ensures race performance predictions exceed 97% in accuracy[2], while a fatigue assessment machine learning model empowers athletes to train smarter. Elite runners like Kipchoge and Joshua Cheptegei will also contribute real-world insights from training and race days, driving iterative improvements in algorithms and features to craft devices that genuinely resonate with the needs of runners. Designed to satisfy the demands of seasoned runners while remaining accessible to beginners, the watch also doubles as a comprehensive health management tool for the general population. By eliminating barriers and seamlessly blending professional athletic performance with accessible health tracking, Huawei empowers everyone passionate about living fully to embrace the joy and vitality of running.

