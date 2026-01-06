Ormat Technologies Commenced Commercial Operation Of Arrowleaf, Its First Hybrid Solar-Plus-Storage Project



PROJECT OPERATES UNDER A LONG-TERM TOLLING AGREEMENT WITH SAN DIEGO COMMUNITY POWER



ARROWLEAF EXPANDS ORMAT'S OPERATING PORTFOLIO TO APPROXIMATELY 1.7 GW

HYBRID TAX EQUITY PARTNERSHIP TRANSACTION CLOSED IN DECEMBER



RENO, Nev., Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: OR ) (the“Company” or“Ormat”), a leading geothermal and renewable energy company, today announced the commencement of commercial operations of its Arrowleaf solar and battery energy storage project in California. Arrowleaf is Ormat's first hybrid solar-plus-storage facility, marking a significant milestone in the Company's development and strategic growth plans.

The hybrid Arrowleaf facility has approximately 42MW of solar generation capacity and 35MW/140MWh of energy storage. The project operates under a long-term tolling agreement with San Diego Community Power, delivering clean, renewable, and affordable energy to nearly 1 million customers.

The Arrowleaf project also reflects Ormat's disciplined capital management strategy, notably its ability to simultaneously monetize the project's investment tax credits through a hybrid tax equity partnership with Morgan Stanley Renewables Inc, which has resulted in approximately $38 million of upfront proceeds.

“Arrowleaf marks a major milestone for Ormat, as it is our first hybrid solar and energy storage project, and bringing our total operating portfolio to approximately 1.7 gigawatts,” said Doron Blachar, Chief Executive Officer of Ormat Technologies.“With this project's tax benefits having been monetized in December 2025, we successfully collected over $160 million of tax credits in 2025, exceeding our full-year target. This accomplishment further strengthens our balance sheet and cash flow trajectory while supporting continued growth across all of our segments. Arrowleaf's commercial operation extends our positive momentum into 2026 as we continue advancing toward our 2028 growth targets.”

ABOUT ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES

With over five decades of experience, Ormat Technologies, Inc. is a leading geothermal company, and the only vertically integrated company engaged in geothermal and recovered energy generation (“REG”), with robust plans to accelerate long-term growth in the energy storage market and to establish a leading position in the U.S. energy storage market. The Company owns, operates, designs, manufactures and sells geothermal and REG power plants primarily based on the Ormat Energy Converter – a power generation unit that converts low-, medium- and high-temperature heat into electricity. The Company has engineered, manufactured and constructed power plants, which it currently owns or has installed for utilities and developers worldwide, totaling approximately 3,600MW of gross capacity. Ormat leveraged its core capabilities in the geothermal and REG industries and its global presence to expand the Company's activity into energy storage services, solar Photovoltaic (PV) and energy storage plus Solar PV. Ormat's current total generating portfolio is 1,695MW with a 1,310MW geothermal and solar generation portfolio that is spread globally in the U.S., Kenya, Guatemala, Indonesia, Honduras, and Guadeloupe, and a 385MW energy storage portfolio that is located in the U.S.

