USD 50.26B Renewable Diesel Market To Expand At 8.19% CAGR By 2030, Reports Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Renewable diesel market growth is underpinned by its drop-in compatibility with existing diesel infrastructure, enabling seamless adoption without engine or distribution upgrades. Strong policy incentives such as LCFS credits, RED III mandates, and tax credits continue to improve project economics and accelerate capacity additions.

Policy incentives such as California's LCFS and Europe's RED III continue to support profitability, while low-cost refinery upgrades are speeding up capacity growth. Demand from sustainable aviation fuel production and large data-center generators is further strengthening market resilience, even as electrification advances in parallel.

Emerging Trends and Developments

Backup Power for Digital Infrastructure Gains Traction

Data centers are emerging as a new demand segment as operators seek cleaner options for backup generation. Renewable diesel is being used in large-scale generators with minimal impact on reliability, helping operators meet environmental commitments. This diversification beyond transportation adds resilience and higher-value opportunities to the overall market.

Seamless Use Across Existing Diesel Systems

Renewable diesel closely resembles conventional diesel, allowing it to move through current pipelines, storage, and engines without modifications or blending limits. This makes adoption simple for fleet operators, who can avoid infrastructure upgrades while maintaining reliable performance, even in cold climates. Its sulfur-free nature also helps marine operators comply with emission norms without additional equipment, strengthening its position against fuels that require entirely new distribution networks.

Rising Use in Heavy-Duty Transport

For sectors where electrification remains challenging, renewable diesel offers an immediate pathway to lower emissions without sacrificing range or performance. Trucking, construction, and off-road fleets are increasingly adopting it as a practical solution, benefiting smoother operations and reduced maintenance concerns while progressing toward sustainability goals.

Renewable Diesel Market Segmentation

By Type

Pure Renewable Diesel (HVO100)

Renewable Diesel Blends

Co-processed Renewable Diesel

Others (e.g., algae-derived)

By Feedstock

Vegetable Oils (palm, soy, canola, etc.)

Animal Fats

Used Cooking Oil

Algae

Tall Oil and Waste Residues

Others (e.g., municipal solid waste)

By Application

Transportation Fuel

Aviation (Sustainable Aviation Fuel – SAF)

Marine

Industrial Use

Power Generation

Others (military, agricultural equipment)

By End User

Oil Refineries and Blenders

Commercial Fleet Operators

Airlines and Aviation Authorities

Government and Defense

Marine Transport Operators

Industrial and Utility Sector

Others

By Geography

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Nordic Countries

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan



South Korea

ASEAN Countries Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

South Africa

Egypt

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Regional Overview

North America continues to lead in revenue share, supported by long-standing low-carbon fuel incentives, ample agricultural inputs, and fast uptake among heavy-duty fleet operators. At the same time, aggressive capacity additions have sparked discussions around potential oversupply, encouraging producers to explore export routes. Competition for limited waste-based feedstocks between the United States and Canada remains a key vulnerability for the region.

Europe stands out as the fastest-moving market, powered by stricter transport decarbonization rules and rising sustainable aviation fuel mandates. Several countries are expanding advanced biorefineries that integrate with existing industrial hubs to improve efficiency. While alternative feedstocks from forestry residues help ease pressure, the region is increasingly reliant on imports, prompting closer scrutiny of supply traceability.

Renewable Diesel Key Players Overview

Neste Oyj

Renewable Energy Group (Chevron)

TotalEnergies SE

ENI S.p.A.

Valero Energy Corp.

Marathon Petroleum Corp.

Phillips 66

Diamond Green Diesel LLC

Shell plc

Preem AB

BP plc

OMV Group

Gevo Inc.

World Energy

Repsol S.A.

PBF Energy Inc.

HF Sinclair Corp.

Cepsa

Ryze Renewables

Louis Dreyfus Company

