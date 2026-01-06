The Agency Launches Office In Houston, Texas

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The New Location Becomes the Global Brokerage's Eighth Office in Texas

LOS ANGELES, CA, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global real estate brokerage The Agency proudly announces the launch of its new office in Sugar Land, Texas, just a few miles southwest of Houston. Known as The Agency Houston-Sugar Land, the new location will be led by Managing Partners and industry veterans Chris Sansone and Lizz Sansone. This opening marks the brokerage's eighth office in Texas, joining Austin, Dallas, Frisco, Tyler, San Antonio, Rockwall, and Waco.

“With its thriving economy, cultural depth, and exceptional quality of life, the Houston area stands as one of the most compelling and diverse metros in the country,” said Mauricio Umansky, CEO and Founder of The Agency.“Sugar Land, in particular, offers an unbeatable combination of top schools, safety, community amenities, and proximity to major employment centers. It's a natural fit for our continued expansion across Texas, and we are thrilled to partner with Chris and Lizz Sansone, whose leadership and industry expertise are widely recognized throughout the region.”

The Agency's strategic positioning as an industry leader shines through its commitment to expanding into prominent markets with significant growth potential and like-minded partners. The Agency has rapidly increased its presence across the globe throughout the past year, making it one of the fastest-growing luxury boutique brokerages in the world. The Agency launched 27 new offices in 2025, with more on the horizon.

“As one of the nation's fastest-growing major metros, the Houston area continues to attract professionals, families, and relocating buyers seeking opportunity, diversity, and space,” said James Ramsay, EVP of The Agency's Franchise Division.“From Sugar Land's master-planned communities to the region's booming sectors like energy, healthcare, and technology, the area offers an unmatched lifestyle. We're excited to bring The Agency's collaborative culture, innovative marketing, and global reach to this flourishing market.”

The Agency has grown to 150 offices across 14 countries, and counting. Poised for further expansion with like-minded partners in strategic markets, The Agency is noted by The Financial Times as one of America's Fastest Growing Companies and has ranked among Inc. 5000's list of fastest-growing private companies in the country for seven consecutive years. Recently, The Agency ranked 13th on the 2025 RealTrends 500 list, and ranked as the fourth-largest privately held independent brokerage in the nation by sales volume. The Agency is consistently ranked Luxury Brokerage of the year by Inman. The Agency's CEO and Founder, Mauricio Umansky ranked #33 on The Swanepoel Power 200 's list of most powerful and influential people in real estate. The Agency's President, Rainy Hake Austin was also named on the Swanepoel Power 200 Watchlist, recognizing 50 up-and-coming leaders shaping the future of residential real estate. The Agency has a renowned brand that is featured on international television shows including “Buying Beverly Hills,” which aired on Netflix for two seasons.

“What makes Sugar Land so special is the way it blends suburban ease with the energy and opportunities of the greater Houston metro. Houston has always been home for us, and we are thrilled to bring The Agency's innovative brand and culture to this strong-knit community” said Chris Sansone.“The Agency's white-glove service, collaborative culture, and global network will thrive within this incredible market, and we look forward to supporting buyers and sellers across Sugar Land, Fort Bend County, and the broader Houston region,” added Lizz Sansone.

The Agency Houston-Sugar Land will be located at 14140 Southwest Freeway, Suite 150, Sugar Land, TX 77478. For more information on The Agency, please visit .

About The Agency

The Agency is a global, luxury real estate brokerage representing clients across residential, new development, resort, and vacation rental markets worldwide. Since its founding in 2011 by Mauricio Umansky, The Agency has closed more than $88 billion in real estate transactions and grown to over 150 offices across 14 countries. Consistently ranked among the top brokerages in the industry, The Agency is recognized as one of the fastest-growing boutique luxury real estate brands in the world. Redefining the traditional brokerage model, The Agency fosters a culture of true collaboration, where every client and listing is represented in a shared environment of partnership. Clients and agents alike benefit from the power of a global network and access to a full suite of in-house services, including creative, public relations, relocation, development, core services, and industry-leading technology.

