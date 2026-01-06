ATIS Announces Appointment Of Aaron Boyll As Chief Financial Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ST. LOUIS, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATIS, one of North America's largest providers of vertical transportation consulting, inspections, and managed services, today announced the appointment of Aaron Boyll as Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President of Corporate Strategy. His appointment represents a strategic investment as ATIS continues to expand client solutions, strengthen operational execution, and drive long-term growth and profitability.

“I'm thrilled to welcome Aaron Boyll as ATIS's Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President of Corporate Strategy,” said Jim Fox, Chief Executive Officer of ATIS.“Having worked closely with Aaron in the past, I've seen first-hand the strategic insight and operational perspective he brings to the table. His experience driving both organic and acquisitive growth will be invaluable as ATIS continues to define a new standard of service and quality in the vertical transportation industry.”

Boyll brings more than 20 years of executive leadership experience across corporate development, finance, operations, and strategic growth. Based in St. Louis, he has led organizations through periods of expansion and transformation across multiple industries.

Most recently, Boyll served as Managing Director of the Strategic Resource Group at Jones Capital, where he led value creation initiatives across portfolio companies. He also held board-level and operating leadership roles, including serving as President and Chief Operating Officer.

Earlier in his career, Boyll spent 12 years on Cequel III's Corporate Development team, where he played a key role in investment strategy and execution, including the sale of Suddenlink Communications to Altice Group in 2015. He also supported acquisition integration efforts across the portfolio.

Boyll holds an MBA from Washington University in St. Louis and a Bachelor of Science in Metallurgical Engineering from Missouri University of Science and Technology.

About ATIS

ATIS is one of North America's largest providers of vertical transportation consulting, inspections, and managed services. With a team of more than 200 inspectors and consultants, ATIS serves more than 15,000 clients across the U.S. and Canada, supporting the safety and performance of nearly 100,000 elevators and escalators. ATIS provides expert consulting across new construction, modernization, and asset management, along with fully managed elevator solutions, including maintenance and certificate management.

