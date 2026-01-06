New Book“What No One Tells You About Money” By Personal Finance Expert And Bestselling Author Jade Warshaw On Shelves Now

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nashville, Tennessee, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --“What No One Tells You About Money,” the newest release from bestselling author and“The Ramsey Show” co-host Jade Warshaw, hits shelves today, helping readers master the emotions keeping them stuck with money and finally make lasting progress.

Published by Ramsey Press, the book (ISBN: 979-8-887821-37-5) is available now for $24.99.

In her most personal project yet, Warshaw draws from her own journey of paying off more than $460,000 of debt to offer readers a clear, practical way forward. She pairs honest storytelling with simple, hands-on tools readers can use to break cycles and build confidence that lasts. Unlike traditional money books that focus only on tactics,“What No One Tells You About Money” blends emotional money management into practical tips people can use every day.

“People don't need just another plan - they need a way to understand what keeps pulling them off track,” said Warshaw.“When you deal with the emotional weight behind your money choices, that's when real progress starts.”

In“What No One Tells You About Money,” readers will learn how to:



Identify the emotions fueling their daily money decisions

Build the resilience to stick with their plan long term Gain meaningful traction toward the life they want

The book is available now wherever books are sold and at ramseysolutions/money/books/what-no-one-tells-you-about-money-by-jade-warshaw/.

About Ramsey Press

Headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee, Ramsey Press - a part of Ramsey Solutions - publishes America's trusted voice on money, Dave Ramsey, as well as No. 1 national bestselling authors Ken Coleman, Rachel Cruze, George Kamel and Dr. John Delony. Ramsey Press produces practical and inspirational material on personal development, leadership, careers, business, relationships and personal finance. For more information, visit.

