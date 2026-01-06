Bio/Pharmaceutical Outsourcing Market Research Report, November 2025: Transforming US Drug Access And Production - MFN Pricing Deals And Historic Manufacturing Investments
Dublin, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bio/Pharmaceutical Outsourcing Report, November 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The Bio/Pharmaceutical Outsourcing Report is a monthly analysis of news and trends affecting pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs). It includes in-depth analyses of the latest business conditions, lists new outsourcing contracts, assesses the latest opportunities and threats for manufacturers, and identifies recent mergers, acquisitions, and financing among CMOs. It also updates readers on facility-level news, such as planned site openings and closures, Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) inspections, and investments in technology and equipment.
Key Topics Covered:
- Industry Trends Transforming US drug access and production: MFN pricing deals and historic manufacturing investments Netherlands wins $3B manufacturing investment from Eli Lilly in strategic boost for sector Industry Analysis Contract service agreements Contract manufacturing - opportunities and threats Quarterly mergers, acquisitions, and financing - Q4 2025 Value Chain API chemical API biologics - cell, gene, vaccine, and virus API biologics (protein and peptide) Commercial dose manufacturing and packaging Clinical dose manufacturing Analytical services
Companies Featured
- Pfizer Roche Metsera Novo Nordisk Eli Lilly Genentech EMD Serono Sanofi Achieve Life Sciences Regeneron Dompe Farmaceutici Revolution Medicines Disc Medicine Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Janssen Biotech Boehringer Ingelheim AstraZeneca Travere Therapeutics Cue Biopharma OWP Pharmaceuticals aTyr Pharma Avyxa Pharma Acer Therapeutics Celltrion TRACON Pharmaceuticals Calliditas Therapeutics Jazz Pharmaceuticals Laboratorios Salvat OS Therapies Les Laboratoires Servier Samsung Biologics Alteogen Otsuka Holdings Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Vetter Pharma-Fertigung Wacker Chemie Zambon Kincell Bio Moonlight Bio OmniaBio BrainChild Bio Patheon Vaxcyte Pharmaloop Miltenyi Biotec Verismo Therapeutics Lonza Rion Wheeler Bio MindImmune Therapeutics Matica Biotechnology LTS Lohmann Therapie-Systeme Renaissance Lakewood RoundTable Healthcare Management Oxford BioMedica RTP Operating ROIS Phoenix Bristol-Myers Squibb PolyPeptide Group Axplora Group Codis Particle Dynamics EUROAPI Piramal Pharma Solutions ProBioGen DINAMIQS SEAL Therapeutics Cell Therapies Teijin Made Scientific Syenex IAVI Minapharm Pharmaceuticals GC Biopharma Curevo Vaccine Rentschler Biopharma Summit Pharmaceuticals International (SPI) Celonic Group CARBOGEN AMCIS Streamline Bio Dr. Park CDMO Thermo Fisher Scientific Abzena Revvity ProteoNic Bioscience Kindeva Drug Delivery Polpharma Biologics Rezon Bio Symbiosis Pharmaceutical Services Basilard BioTech Jubilant HollisterStier The Ritedose Corp Praxis Packaging Solutions Advanced Concept Innovations Bionique Testing Laboratories Asahi Kasei ViruSure Recipharm TECHPharm
