Bio/Pharmaceutical Outsourcing Market Research Report, November 2025: Transforming US Drug Access And Production - MFN Pricing Deals And Historic Manufacturing Investments

Dublin, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bio/Pharmaceutical Outsourcing Report, November 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Bio/Pharmaceutical Outsourcing Report is a monthly analysis of news and trends affecting pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs). It includes in-depth analyses of the latest business conditions, lists new outsourcing contracts, assesses the latest opportunities and threats for manufacturers, and identifies recent mergers, acquisitions, and financing among CMOs. It also updates readers on facility-level news, such as planned site openings and closures, Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) inspections, and investments in technology and equipment.

CMO executives and strategic decision-makers: to improve understanding of the CMO industry and provide a critical input for strategic planning efforts.

Sourcing and procurement executives in bio/pharmaceutical companies: to improve understanding of crucial components of the supply base that will provide insights for supplier selection and management. Investors, advisors, and consultants: they can gain a deeper understanding of the CMO market and important insights for identifying potential investment targets.

Understand current trends and equip yourself with forward-thinking strategies to navigate challenges and capitalise on emerging trends driving the pharmaceutical manufacturing industry. Use our radar to identify developments and innovations with high impact.

Discover the latest opportunities and threats in the contract manufacturing industry, based on clinical trials and regulatory decisions.

Learn about the past quarter's M&A and financing deals in the manufacturing space.

Identify the latest contract service agreements.

Develop your competitor or market intelligence by reading about inspection outcomes and facility investments. Stay ahead of disruption with updates on supply chain obstacles and new regulations.

Industry Trends

Transforming US drug access and production: MFN pricing deals and historic manufacturing investments

Netherlands wins $3B manufacturing investment from Eli Lilly in strategic boost for sector

Industry Analysis

Contract service agreements

Contract manufacturing - opportunities and threats

Quarterly mergers, acquisitions, and financing - Q4 2025

API chemical

API biologics - cell, gene, vaccine, and virus

API biologics (protein and peptide)

Commercial dose manufacturing and packaging

Clinical dose manufacturing Analytical services

