HSOC Cyber Launches Skills-First Cybersecurity Workforce Training Across Virginia
Founded on the principle that cybersecurity professionals must be able to perform the work-not just study it-HSOC Cyber delivers immersive, applied training through Fellowship, Internship, and Registered Apprenticeship pathways. Participants gain hands-on experience by building, securing, monitoring, and defending real systems in structured environments modeled after modern Security Operations Centers (SOCs).
“Cybersecurity is not a spectator sport,” said Dr. Wesley Phillips, CEO of HSOC Cyber.“Our programs are built around real systems, real risk, and real accountability. Learners don't just earn credentials-they demonstrate capability.”
HSOC Cyber's Skills-First training model emphasizes:
- Hands-on cybersecurity operations across Windows, Linux, cloud, and networked environments Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) implementation aligned to industry frameworks SOC analyst, defensive security, and applied offensive security skill development Portfolio-based proof of work, technical documentation, and live demonstrations
HSOC Cyber supports a broad range of learners, including career-changers, students, veterans, and working professionals seeking to enter or advance within cybersecurity roles. The organization collaborates with workforce partners, educational institutions, and community organizations to strengthen regional talent pipelines and meet employer needs.
HSOC Cyber is recognized as an Eligible Training Provider in the Commonwealth of Virginia, supporting alignment with workforce development initiatives and approved funding pathways. The organization also works with partners in other states to deliver Skills-First cybersecurity training where demand and authorization exist.
“Our mission is simple,” added Phillips.“We help people build confidence by doing real cybersecurity work-and we help organizations identify talent that can contribute on day one.”For more information about HSOC Cyber and its training programs, visit
