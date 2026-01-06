Health Ministry Shares Healthy Tips For Students Ahead Of School Return In Qatar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Mahmoud Elmazaty | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As students prepare to return to school, the Ministry of Public Health has shared key health tips to support students' well-being and academic performance, underscoring the importance of healthy routines for a successful school year.

In an awareness bulletin shared on its social media platforms, the ministry highlighted three simple but effective habits.

Avoiding caffeine before bedtime

A study published by the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine found that children who avoided caffeinated drinks in the evening fell asleep faster and had deeper, more restorative sleep compared with those who consumed caffeine late in the day.

Researchers warn that caffeine can interfere with the body's natural sleep mechanisms, leading to daytime fatigue and reduced attention span, factors that may impair school performance.

Maintaining a consistent sleep schedule

The Ministry also encouraged students to follow a regular bedtime routine, aiming for 8–10 hours of sleep each night.

According to research from the Sleep Research Society, children with consistent sleep schedules demonstrate better memory consolidation, improved mood regulation, and higher academic achievement than peers with irregular sleep patterns.

Conversely, chronic sleep deprivation has been linked to difficulties with concentration, increased behavioral problems, and a higher risk of obesity.

Limiting the use of electronic devices for an hour before sleep

Finally, the ministry advised families to avoid the use of smartphones, tablets, and other electronic devices for at least one hour before bedtime.

The American Academy of Pediatrics notes that exposure to blue light from screens can suppress melatonin production, delaying the onset of sleep and degrading overall sleep quality.

Long-term screen use before bed has been associated with increased sleep disturbances and poorer emotional health among children and adolescents.

The Ministry said fostering healthy habits not only supports children's academic success, but also contributes to their emotional stability and general well-being.

Parents were urged to incorporate these simple practices into daily family routines to help students start the year at their best.