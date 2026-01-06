SLTL To Showcase Advanced Laser Solutions At IMTEX 2026 In Bengaluru

MENAFN - Market Press Release) January 5, 2026 7:06 am - SLTL will showcase its advanced laser cutting, marking, and welding solutions at IMTEX 2026 in Bengaluru, featuring the Infinity F1 with Industry 4.0 and IoT-ready smart manufacturing technology.

Bengaluru, India: Sahajanand Laser Technology Limited (SLTL), one of India's leading manufacturers of laser-based industrial solutions, has announced its participation in IMTEX 2026, one of the country's most prominent exhibitions for metal forming and manufacturing technologies. The exhibition will take place from 21 to 25 January 2026 at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC), Bengaluru, Karnataka. SLTL will be present at Hall No. 04, Booth No. B-130, where the company will showcase its latest laser cutting, laser marking, and laser welding solutions.

IMTEX is a key platform for manufacturers, fabricators, and industry professionals to explore emerging technologies, production methods, and smart manufacturing solutions. SLTL's participation at IMTEX 2026 reflects its continued commitment to supporting the Indian manufacturing ecosystem with advanced, reliable, and future-ready laser technology.

At the center of SLTL's showcase will be its flagship laser cutting machine, Infinity F1. Designed to meet the growing demand for speed, accuracy, and automation, Infinity F1 represents SLTL's approach to intelligent metal processing. The machine is built to handle a wide range of cutting applications across industries such as automotive, construction, engineering, electrical, and heavy fabrication. With its robust structure, high-speed performance, and intelligent controls, Infinity F1 aims to help manufacturers improve productivity while maintaining consistent cut quality.

Infinity F1 is equipped with advanced automation features and smart manufacturing capabilities aligned with Industry 4.0 standards. The system supports real-time machine monitoring, production data tracking, and predictive maintenance, enabling manufacturers to gain better control over their operations. Integrated IoT capabilities allow users to monitor machine performance remotely, analyze usage patterns, and make informed decisions to reduce downtime and operational costs.

Along with laser cutting solutions, SLTL will also exhibit its laser marking machines at IMTEX 2026. These systems are designed for permanent, high-contrast marking on a variety of materials including metals, plastics, and coated surfaces. SLTL's laser marking machines are widely used for product identification, traceability, branding, and compliance marking across industries such as electronics, medical devices, automotive components, and consumer goods. The machines offer high precision, low maintenance, and long operational life, making them suitable for both small-scale and large-scale production environments.

Visitors to the SLTL booth will also be able to explore the company's laser welding machines, which are developed to deliver strong, clean, and consistent welds. SLTL's laser welding solutions are designed to improve welding speed and accuracy while reducing heat input and distortion. These machines are suitable for applications that require fine welding quality, including sheet metal fabrication, automotive parts, electrical enclosures, and precision components. With user-friendly operation and advanced control systems, SLTL's laser welding machines help manufacturers improve output quality and process reliability.

All the machines showcased by SLTL at IMTEX 2026 are designed with a strong focus on quality, durability, and advanced technology. By integrating Industry 4.0 and IoT features across its product range, SLTL aims to help manufacturers move towards smarter, data-driven production systems. These technologies enable better production planning, enhanced machine utilization, and improved overall efficiency.

During the exhibition, SLTL's technical experts and application specialists will be available at the booth to interact with visitors, understand their manufacturing challenges, and provide suitable laser-based solutions. Live demonstrations and detailed discussions will allow attendees to gain practical insights into how SLTL's laser systems can be integrated into their existing production setups.

Speaking about the participation, an SLTL spokesperson stated that IMTEX 2026 provides an important opportunity to connect with industry professionals, showcase technological advancements, and demonstrate how laser technology can support modern manufacturing requirements. The company looks forward to engaging with customers, partners, and industry leaders during the five-day exhibition.

SLTL invites manufacturers, fabricators, and technology enthusiasts to visit Hall No. 04, Booth No. B-130 at IMTEX 2026 to experience its latest laser cutting, marking, and welding solutions firsthand and explore how smart laser technology can support efficient and sustainable manufacturing.

About SLTL

Sahajanand Laser Technology Limited (SLTL) is an Indian manufacturer of laser-based industrial solutions, offering a wide range of laser cutting, laser marking, laser welding, and automation systems. With a strong focus on research, innovation, and customer support, SLTL serves customers across multiple industries in India and international markets.