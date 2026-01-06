Rolando's HVAC Explains How Rising Tampa Electric Rates Impact Home Cooling Costs For Tampa Bay Homeowners

MENAFN - GetNews)



Family-Owned HVAC Company Provides Educational Guidance on Managing Energy Efficiency Amid 2025-2026 Rate Increases

TAMPA, FL - January 6, 2026 - As Tampa Electric customers adjust to a 6.7% rate increase that took effect January 1, 2026, local HVAC experts at Rolando's HVAC are providing Tampa Bay homeowners with educational resources to help manage rising home cooling costs in one of Florida's most energy-demanding climates.

The recent Tampa Electric (TECO) rate increase - resulting in an additional $9.14 per month for customers using 1,000 kilowatt-hours - represents the first of a multi-year adjustment expected to continue through 2027. Residential bills are projected to rise by approximately $86.6 million in 2026 and $9.1 million in 2027. For many families in Tampa, where electricity demand surges during extreme heat, the change is more than a budgetary concern. Cooling, heating and airflow systems already account for high monthly spending, with heating and cooling costs making up the largest share.

Industry data shows that as much as 70% of summer electricity use in Tampa is tied directly to air conditioning. Costs increase further when homeowners operate older equipment or rely on systems with inadequate refrigerant levels, poor airflow, or inefficient thermostat settings.

A spokesperson from Rolando's HVAC notes,“Tampa homeowners are facing a perfect storm of rising electricity rates, extreme summer heat, and long cooling seasons. Understanding how much energy an air conditioner uses at peak temperature is now essential, not optional.”

Tampa's Climate Requires Nearly Constant Cooling

Tampa's humid subtropical climate includes nearly 3,500 cooling degree days each year - more than triple the national average. Residents often depend on air conditioning nearly year-round to stay cooler indoors. Average summer temperatures reach 91°F, while humidity levels remain between 69% and 78%. Weather patterns associated with climate change are also resulting in longer periods of heat and higher overnight temperatures, increasing demand on HVAC systems, thermostats, and ceiling fan usage.

Indoor comfort comes at a cost. Florida households use approximately 40% more electricity than the national average, with most of that energy tied to cooling. As a result, the lifespan of equipment is shorter. While an air conditioner may last 15–20 years in northern climates, Tampa's average equipment lifespan is often 10–15 years due to constant operation.

Equipment price increases are also affecting purchasing decisions. Homeowners researching the price of new air conditioner models or whole-house air quality solutions report higher costs than just five years ago-trends influenced by materials, energy efficiency standards, and supply chain issues.

Efficiency Ratings and SEER Numbers Influence Bills

One factor homeowners can control is efficiency. Florida now adheres to new SEER2 standards, requiring a minimum rating of 14.3 SEER2 (roughly equivalent to the old 15 SEER) for new equipment. Systems with higher ratings reduce energy use significantly. A programmable thermostat or smart thermostat can help reduce unnecessary cooling by automatically adjusting temperature settings when residents are away.

According to Rolando's HVAC, a high-efficiency system (SEER2 15.2 or higher) may reduce cooling costs by 20–30% compared to older models. The cost of energy saved over time can outweigh the initial price of installation. Tampa Electric currently offers rebates ranging from $40 to $550 for qualifying energy-efficient heat pump and air conditioning units.

Practical Steps for Managing Energy Use

Industry recommendations include:



Pre-Season Maintenance: Maintenance during cooler winter months can help ensure proper refrigerant levels, clean coils, and clear dust buildup before summer. Poor airflow and blocked filters increase energy use.

System Evaluation: Older systems may cost more to operate than replace. AC repair costs in Tampa average $768, compared to the national average of $384. For equipment older than 10 years, replacement may be more cost-effective.

Smart Thermostat Use: Programmable thermostat settings may lower home energy costs by 10–15%. Even raising the thermostat one degree during peak heat can reduce electricity use. Ceiling Fans and Airflow: Running a ceiling fan does not make air cooler, but it improves airflow and can help residents feel comfortable without lowering the temperature.

Customer Reviews Highlight Energy Efficiency Concerns

Many Tampa homeowners are leaving public reviews noting the importance of system reliability and energy savings. One recent review shared that indoor temperature improvements reduced monthly electricity bills by more than $40. Another described the cost of running older systems during peak heat as“unsustainable,” noting that a new air conditioner made the home feel cooler“even at higher thermostat settings.”

Google customer feedback consistently mentions airflow, indoor air quality, and the cost of maintenance. Several reviewers expressed relief at finally fixing issues caused by dust buildup and clogged filters, reporting fewer mechanical failures during summer.

One long-time customer commented,“Small improvements in energy efficiency made a noticeable difference in our bill during the hottest weather months.”

Bilingual Support for Tampa Bay

Approximately 28.2% of Tampa households speak a language other than English at home. Rolando's HVAC provides bilingual English and Spanish communication to help families understand heating and cooling costs, thermostat options, and available rebates.

About Rolando's HVAC

Rolando's HVAC is a family-owned heating and air conditioning company serving Tampa, Brandon, and the greater Tampa Bay region. With NATE certification, Google Guaranteed status, and recognition as a Daikin Comfort Pro, the company has worked with more than 25,000 Florida families seeking repair, installation, maintenance, and indoor air solutions. The company offers same-day service, educational guidance on climate and energy use, and community outreach.