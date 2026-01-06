Irbid Municipality Closed 127 Violating Establishments During 2025

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Irbid, January 6 (Petra) - Greater Irbid Municipality (GIM) warned 14,593 establishments during 2025, according to its Director of Health and Environmental Affairs Department, Yahia Omari.In a statement to 'Petra" Tuesday, Omari said the municipal staff issued health violations against 2,937 entities and closed 127 others.Omari added that the municiplaity received 344 health complaints last year, while 417 establishments and individuals were referred to the governor for legal and administrative action due to violations.During 2025, Omari noted the municipality received a total of 470 complaints related to stray dogs.Additionally, he stated the municipality teams carried out 1,178 professional license inspections, while 7.52 tons of rodenticide were consumed and used 480 rodent control cubes.