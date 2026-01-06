Government Launches Compensation Measures For Weather-Affected Jordanians Aid Distribution Begins Wednesday

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, January 6 (Petra) – The government has activated social protection measures to compensate Jordanians affected by the extreme weather conditions that struck several governorates last week.Compensation will be provided in accordance with approved criteria and guidelines.Specialised field teams from the concerned ministries have started surveying and identifying affected families and individuals across all governorates of the Kingdom.The distribution of assistance to eligible beneficiaries is scheduled to begin tomorrow, Wednesday, starting in Karak.The Prime Ministry will consider covering any additional costs that may exceed the financial capacity of the relevant ministries to ensure eligible beneficiaries receive the necessary compensation.