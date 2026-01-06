Meeting Between Zelensky And Macron Begins At Élysée Palace

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrinform reported this, citing Die Welt.

“A bilateral meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and French President Emmanuel Macron has begun at the Élysée Palace in Paris,” the report says.

It is noted that the presidents will also hold a joint meeting with US President's envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

Witkoff, Kushner to represent U.S. at Ukraine talks in Paris

As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Paris, where he will participate in a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing.