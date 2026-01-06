Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Meeting Between Zelensky And Macron Begins At Élysée Palace

Meeting Between Zelensky And Macron Begins At Élysée Palace


2026-01-06 09:07:46
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrinform reported this, citing Die Welt.

“A bilateral meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and French President Emmanuel Macron has begun at the Élysée Palace in Paris,” the report says.

It is noted that the presidents will also hold a joint meeting with US President's envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

Read also: Witkoff, Kushner to represent U.S. at Ukraine talks in Paris

As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Paris, where he will participate in a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing.

UkrinForm

