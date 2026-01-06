Sumy Region Receives Nine Industrial Generators From Georgia

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukrain, according to Ukrinform.

It is noted that the generators were handed over to the representative of the Sumy Regional Military Administration by Irakli Abesadze, Chargé d'Affaires of Georgia to Ukraine.

"In the context of daily terrorist attacks and severe cold weather, this humanitarian aid is essential and timely. It will strengthen the resilience of the Sumy region, which is under daily threat from the Russian enemy, facing brutal attacks on civilian infrastructure and the civilian population," the Foreign Ministry said.

The Foreign Ministry thanked the Georgian government, which, since the start of Russia's large-scale invasion, has sent 27 powerful generators to Ukraine for social and infrastructure facilities in Kyiv, Lviv, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, and Hostomel, as well as nine for the Sumy region.

Transformer delivered to Ukraine from German thermal power plant

As reported by Ukrinform, on January 5, a transformer from a thermal power plant in the German city of Karlsruhe was delivered to Ukraine to stabilize the power supply amid Russian attacks.

Photo: Ministry of Development