UN On US Actions In Venezuela: 'Powerful Can Do Whatever They Like'

"It is clear that the operation undermined a fundamental principle of international law, that states must not threaten or use force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state," said Ravina Shamdasani, the chief spokesperson for OHCHR.

She added that the international community "needs to come together with one voice to insist on that."

The spokesperson noted that military intervention damages the architecture of international security and makes every country less safe.

"It sends a signal that the powerful can do whatever they like," she said.

According to Shamdasani, only the people of Venezuela can determine their own future, and instability and further militarization will only worsen the human rights situation in the country.

As Ukrinform previously reported, on January 3 the United States carried out a large-scale operation in Venezuela; its leader Nicolas Maduro and his wife were detained and removed from the country.

US President Donald Trump stated that Venezuela's new leader, Delcy Rodriguez, must comply with US demands or face a fate worse than that of Maduro, who was captured by American forces.

Trump also said that Washington requires full access to Venezuela's oil and other resources to rebuild this country.

